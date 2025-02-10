4 times the wrong guy won the Elimination Chamber 

The Elimination Chamber is one of the most important stops on The Road to WrestleMania. This year's Chamber is extra special because it will be John Cena's last.

Cena will battle five other stars to determine the challenger for a World Title at WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, Survivor Series 2002 featured the first Elimination Chamber Match, and WWE dedicated a PLE to the special gimmick match from 2010 onward.

Over the years, we have witnessed several great winners. However, there have been some instances where the wrong person seemingly won the six-man gimmick match.

In this article, we will look at four such instances:

#4. Brock Lesnar's WWE Title win at Elimination Chamber 2022 made little sense

Brock Lesnar won the Men's Chamber Match in early 2022, a month after he had won the 'Rumble. The Beast won the WWE Championship in the process.

As he had just won the 30-man Royal Rumble a month ago, it made little sense for Lesnar to win the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. This made The Beast's 'Rumble win lose its sheen.

WWE booked a Champion vs. Champion match for WrestleMania 38 between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to unify the World Titles. However, the Chamber Match could have elevated a younger star that year.

Austin Theory and Matt Riddle were competitors in the Lesnar-dominated match. Either man would have benefitted greatly from a chamber victory.

#3. Drew McIntyre should have lost the WWE Title inside the Chamber in 2021

The Road to WrestleMania 37 was tumultuous, as fans had little clue about the card till the last minute. The eventual WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley felt rushed, forced, and anticlimactic.

However, the company could have gone with Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior was in the middle of a late-career resurgence as a singles star. He should have won the WWE Title inside Elimination Chamber to set up a massive championship match with McIntyre.

McIntyre retaining the title inside the Chamber only to be attacked by Lashley paved the way for a cash-in by The Miz. If they wanted The Scottish Warrior to lose, dropping it to Sheamus arguably was the better option.

#2. Ryback winning the vacant Intercontinental Championship inside the Chamber was controversial

Daniel Bryan won the Intercontinental Championship in a hard-fought victory at WrestleMania 31. However, Bryan suffered a career-threatening injury which forced him to relinquish the title in less than two months.

A six-man Elimination Chamber Match took place to determine the new Intercontinental Champion. Ryback won the bout to lift the previously vacant title, but WWE had better options at their disposal.

Although Ryback had a connection with the audience, his gimmick was growing stale. The subsequent feuds he had as champion failed to generate sufficient hype, and his run left much to be desired.

In contrast, Wade Barrett, known for his stellar character work, would have been a good choice. Dolph Ziggler was also reasonably popular at the time, and fans would have loved to have seen him as IC Champion again.

#1. Jack Swagger was an odd choice to win the 2013 Elimination Chamber Match

Following a several-month hiatus, Jack Swagger returned to enter the 2013 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Surprisingly, he defeated an all-star field of superstars, including Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, and Kane, to book a date with Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 29.

The problem was that few people connected with Swagger's struggle, and fans didn't take him seriously. Del Rio vs. Jack Swagger arguably didn't have the marquee appeal a World Title bout at 'Mania should have had.

Y2J had returned in the Men's Royal Rumble 2013, and he should have won the Chamber Match. This would have given him another shot at the World Title. Instead, he ended up facing the debuting Fandango at The Show of Shows.

