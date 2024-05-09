4 times WWE stars' entrance themes were not originally theirs

A lot goes into a WWE Superstar's character, and their entrance themes are just one of the major points to introduce who they are. The majority of theme songs used by wrestlers are made specifically for them. However, that wasn't the case for some people.

For this list, we will look at four times WWE Superstars' entrance themes were made for somebody else:

#4. Randy Orton originally used CM Punk's maiden WWE theme song

Randy Orton and CM Punk have incredible entrance themes. The former currently walks out to Voices by Rev Theory, while the latter makes his way out to the tunes of Cult of Personality by Living Colour. However, there was a time when The Viper used The Voice of The Voiceless' first theme song in the company.

Before Randy began using Voices, he used Burn in My Light by Mercy Drive during his initial years in WWE, but in 2006, he resorted to using This Fire Burns by Killswitch Engage. However, the experiment lasted only a week as The Legend Killer returned to the Mercy Drive song before eventually settling on his current theme in 2008.

The Viper later revealed that he recommended This Fire Burns to Vince McMahon since he hated Burn in My Light. However, Vince decided it didn't fit his character and gave it to Punk, who used it when he debuted in 2006.

#3. Bobby Roode's theme song was supposed to be for Shinsuke Nakamura

In 2016, Bobby Roode joined NXT after a notable run in TNA. He joined the Stamford-based promotion using the Glorious Domination song by CFO$. The song fit him perfectly and elevated his persona. While the song feels like it was made for him, that wasn't the case.

It was reported that the song was originally made for Shinsuke Nakamura, who joined WWE earlier that year. However, it was reported that the Japanese star felt like the song did not fit his character. As a result, he used The Rising Sun.

#2. Hulk Hogan's theme song was originally pitched to two WWE Hall of Famers

Hulk Hogan's character is all about being All-American, from his words, costume, and overall presentation, especially his theme song of Real American by Rick Derringer. However, this wasn't always his theme song.

Around the 1980s, the US Express, composed by Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda, used Real American. At the time, Hulk Hogan used the Eye of the Tiger by Survivor as his theme song. When the duo left in 1985, the song was given to The Hulkster, and the rest was history.

#1. Luke Gallows' first WWE theme song was from Big Show

Former world champion Big Show, now known as Paul Wight in AEW, had one of the most iconic theme songs in history in the Stamford-based promotion. His theme song started with "Well, it's the Big Show...!" However, that wasn't always his entrance song.

When Paul moved from WCW to WWE, he started using Paul Wight as his name. The veteran wrestler used the theme song Massacre for his entrance. Years later, Luke Gallows began using the same song when he left the Straight Edge Society.

