4 Top WWE SmackDown stars who should NOT be in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match 

The 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match is all set to be a star-studded affair. But there are multiple top WWE SmackDown stars who shouldn't be a part of this grueling bout.

With Jey Uso winning this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, the remaining WWE stars now have one last hope to secure a world title match at WrestleMania 41. The hope in question is outlasting five other wrestlers and winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Like last year, this year's grueling six-man clash should feature wrestlers from both SmackDown and RAW.

While there's no shortage of top talents on the blue brand's roster, some have no business being in this year's Chamber match. Here are four such names:

#4. Jacob Fatu

In the last few weeks, the WWE Universe has witnessed Jacob Fatu's rise as a dominant singles star. The Tribal Wolf's unmatched intensity and outstanding promo work have convinced fans that he's destined for greatness.

While Fatu is among the top stars on SmackDown, he shouldn't be one of the six men competing in the upcoming Chamber match. There's no doubt The Tribal Wolf would be a main-event talent one day. Still, it's too soon for him to enter the world championship picture.

Thus, he shouldn't enter the Men's Elimination Chamber Match just to lose. His first televised pinfall loss should come during a defining feud. So, he'd be better off solely focusing on his feuds with Braun Strowman and LA Knight over the next few weeks.

#3. Current WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

If there's one thing about Shinsuke Nakamura, it's that he will always find a way to ascend the card after being knocked down. That's exactly why he's the reigning United States Champion.

Now, the concept of midcard champions entering the Elimination Chamber to secure a world title shot isn't new. Last year, Logan Paul was part of the stacked six-man match-up. Thus, The King of Strong Style may find his way inside the steel structure this year.

However, fans might not be in favor of such a move. They'd rather have Nakamura stay busy defending the US Championship against the rising stars on SmackDown during the Road to WrestleMania 41.

#2. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been operating on a whole different level since turning heel right after WWE Bad Blood 2024 went off the air. KO recently turned on his best friend, Sami Zayn (again).

With the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE emanating from Canada, it would make sense for Owens to be part of a high-profile match. However, he should steer clear of the namesake match at the event. Over the last two months, The Prizefighter has had two unsuccessful shots at winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Therefore, it's time he steps away from the title picture for a while and focuses on being an unstoppable monster heading into his eventual match against Sami Zayn.

#1. Jimmy Uso

With his brother having a guaranteed world title shot at WrestleMania 41, logic indicates that Jimmy Uso is interested in grabbing the other world championship match at The Show of Shows.

But that shouldn't be the direction WWE should take. While Big Jim has been showing incredible improvements in the ring since returning late last year, he still has a long way to go before fans can buy him as a credible main-event talent. Thus, he shouldn't make the cut for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Instead, Jimmy should set his sights on becoming the United States Champion. A decent run with SmackDown's workhorse title could do wonders for his world title ambitions.

