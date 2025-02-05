Predicting all 4 remaining participants in the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match

With WWE Royal Rumble officially in the books, the battleground for Elimination Chamber 2025 is being set up. The premium live event is set to emanate from Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and it will have some massive implications on The Road to WrestleMania.

While WWE has not confirmed any match for the show, the traditional Elimination Chamber matches have started shaping up. John Cena, during the post-Royal Rumble press conference, announced that he would be entering the Chamber for the last time in his career.

Further, this week's WWE RAW featured the first qualifying match for the Men's Chamber Match where CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn to confirm his spot in the PLE. Let's check out the potential remaining 4 entrants in the match.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

#4. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre has been on a path to take down the entire OG Bloodline and everyone who has helped Roman Reigns over the past few months. This includes Cody Rhodes as well, who teamed up with Reigns back at Bad Blood 2024.

McIntyre would need to punch his ticket to WrestleMania to do so. Further, the former WWE Champion has had some frustrations of his own following Royal Rumble, and WWE might attempt to calm the storm with an entry for the former World Heavyweight Champion in the Chamber match next month.

#3. Logan Paul

Expand Tweet

Former United States Champion Logan Paul surprisingly ended up among the final three in the most stacked Royal Rumble match in history. The star eliminated CM Punk from the match and could end up in a WrestleMania dream match of his own.

With CM Punk already confirmed for the Chamber match, Logan Paul could also get involved in the match. Paul is set to face Rey Mysterio in a qualifying match soon. With his recent performance at the Royal Rumble, it seems clear that WWE would want him to enter the Elimination Chamber match.

#2. Kevin Owens

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has been trying to end careers over the past few months. After taking Randy Orton out of action with a Piledriver a few months ago, the star delivered a Package Piledriver to Sami Zayn this week on RAW after losing the Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble.

Owens seemingly injured Cody Rhodes during their match at the Premium Live Event, and now might enter the Elimination Chamber match to try and get his hands on the Undisputed WWE Championship again. This could end his current run seeking revenge against The American Nightmare and finally get him the accolade that he has richly deserved for years now.

#1. Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins

Expand Tweet

The Visionary Seth Rollins' major WrestleMania goal currently is to end CM Punk's dreams to main-event The Grandest Stage of Them All. Rollins was eliminated by The Best in the World in the Royal Rumble match, which has been in the headlines since then.

However, after his elimination, Rollins stomped Roman Reigns twice and ended up brawling with The Second City Saint as well before the officials separated them. With Punk set to enter the Chamber match, and rumors of a potential Triple Threat between Rollins, Punk, and Reigns at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins entering the Chamber match as well makes perfect sense.

Rollins is set to have a qualifying match against Finn Balor on RAW in a couple of weeks. Time will tell what the company has in store for both men.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback