4 Twists for RAW: The Fiend attacks another legend, big title change?

The Fiend could have sinister plans in place for RAW

Another week and we have another stacked episode of RAW, on paper at least. This week's episode is the 'season premiere' and sees Seth Rollins defending the WWE Universal Championship against none other than Rey Mysterio. We also have a juicy tag-team title match on our hands with Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler putting their titles on the line against Heavy Machinery. A third title match on tonight's stacked card sees a United States title rematch between AJ Styles and Cedric Alexan

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will also be on RAW tonight as special guests on Miz TV. What could go wrong? What surprises could WWE have in store for us tonight? Let's take a look.

#4 Rey Mysterio becomes The Fiend’s next victim

Seth Rollins will put his title on the line tonight

Last week’s episode of WWE RAW saw a Fatal-5-Way match to decide who would challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship on the ‘season premiere’ of RAW tonight. The match was eventually won by WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio will challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship tonight on RAW but there is a good chance that things will not end well for Mysterio. The Fiend could play a surprising part in the finish of this match with he himself setting his eyes on the WWE Universal Championship.

With it looking increasingly likely that it will be ‘The Fiend’ who challenges Seth Rollins for the title at Hell In A Cell in October, The Fiend could attack Rey Mysterio during his title match on RAW tonight. The Fiend has already attacked Kane and Braun Strowman in recent weeks and Rey Mysterio could very well be next.

