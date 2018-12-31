4 Underutilized WWE Superstars and how they can be used better

Will he ever reach his true potential in WWE?

As of right now, WWE has a huge Superstar base. The locker room has never been so stacked with talent. Due to this, it is possible for some talented Superstars to get lost in the mix. Here are four Superstars who have been underutilized for too long and some possibilities on how to better utilize them.

#1 Zack Ryder

Does the Internet Champion require a change in gimmick?

Remember when Zack Ryder became Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 32? Ryder has not been in the mix of things for quite sometime now, having not wrestled a single match on Raw in 2018, and seeing how tight the roster is, his push isn't coming anytime soon.

What can be done:

The tag team scene on Raw is kind of thin right now. Raw has several tag teams like Roode and Gable, Authors of Pain, The Revival, The B-Team, but it still looks bleak compared to SmackDown which has undoubtedly the three best tag teams in the industry today in the form of The New Day, The Usos, and The Bar.

With Curt Hawkins' losing streak gimmick slowly becoming stale, how about a reunion of the Major Brothers? They are former tag team champions who, when associated Edge were a major threat. They could return after a successful title defense by Roode and Gable and attack the champions, solidifying their status as a top heel tag team, declaring how they've been underutilized for so long, and it's their time to rise.

They could team with a Superstar who is up for a singles run, similar to their alliance with Edge, maybe someone like Dolph Ziggler? With Ziggler and McIntyre's partnership coming to an end, Ziggler needs someone to have his back, and who better than Hawkins and Ryder? All three could help from the coalition and elevate each other.

