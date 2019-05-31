4 Underutilized WWE Superstars who will shine in a new promotion like AEW

Jon Moxley surprised everyone at Double or Nothing

Wrestling fans were eagerly waiting for AEW's inaugural show Double or Nothing. The show took the wrestling world by storm with some astounding matches. It was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and we saw a sold-out crowd as fans were loud throughout the show.

A total of nine matches were held at Double or Nothing. Needless to say, every match was impressive but the last three matches certainly stole the show. The Rhodes brothers offered the best bout of their careers, while The Young Bucks gave a stellar performance against The Lucha Bros. Chris Jericho won the main-event against Kenny Omega.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the most shocking incident of the night was the appearance of Jon Moxley. The former WWE Superstar delivered a DDT to Jericho and had a brawl with Kenny Omega. Moxley stood tall to close the show.

Jon Moxley, who is formally known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, is undeniably the biggest signing of Tony Khan's company. The rise of the new promotion is certainly a threat for Vince McMahon's company. Since it is backed by billionaires, AEW could offer a big paycheck with a lighter schedule.

Judging by Double or Nothing, it is clear that AEW will focus more on in-ring quality than the entrainment side of the product. WWE has a huge roster but several talented Superstars are underutilised on RAW and SmackDown Live. Following the arrival of Tony Khan's company, it could be a great option for some underutilised WWE Superstars who could be propelled well in the new promotion.

It's no secret that substandard booking was one of the primary reasons for Moxley's departure from WWE. Despite having charisma and dexterity in the ring, Moxley never reached his full potential in his WWE run. Several other Superstars are facing a similar fate in WWE.

Here we discuss four such underutilised WWE Superstars who could do well in a new promotion like AEW.

#4 EC3

EC3

EC3 is one of the most underused Superstars in WWE. He made his main roster debut earlier this year but he has been booked terribly. Considering his mic skills and proficiency in the ring, he certainly deserves better treatment.

EC3 has been wrestling for a long time and he has a reputation in the wrestling world. His first WWE tenure began in 2010 when he was part of NXT for three years. He subsequently became a colossal name in TNA as he won multiple titles. The former TNA World Champion came back to NXT in 2018. Though he had a good run on the developmental brand, he lost his way after arriving on the main roster.

EC3 has all the characteristics that Vince McMahon needs in a top guy. Besides his swiftness in the squared circle, EC3 has the look of a top Superstar for WWE. However, he has turned into a jobber in the last few months and the company might not have big plans for the Superstar. Hence, he could rejuvenate his career if he decides to join AEW in future.

