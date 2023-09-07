4 of the most unluckiest Superstars in WWE history

As WWE Superstars, performing almost every night can come at a cost and serious injuries are always a possibility. While some stars have returned from horrible injuries and gone on to become even bigger names, some have lost all the momentum that they had prior to getting hurt.

Injuries can also have a huge effect on tag teams. If one member of the duo is out for a long period of time then it can be hard to book the other performer as an immediate singles performer.

Join us as we take a look at 4 of the unluckiest superstars in World Wrestling Entertainment's history.

#4 - Chelsea Green can't find a teammate

One performer who has not had the best of luck in recent months is one-half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green. The Canadian originally won the gold with Sonya Deville in July 2023.

However, a few weeks later Deville would pick up a serious injury and many assumed that the the pair would have to relinquish the titles so soon after winning them. Despite being on her own, Green would find an ally in the form of the powerhouse Piper Niven who assumed possession of Deville's belt.

Sadly, it was recently announced that Niven has also become injured meaning that Green's already cursed reign has fallen under even more bad luck.

#3 - A WWE push too far

In 2016, after having a stellar run on WWE's third brand NXT, Finn Balor was drafted to RAW. The company would immediately strap the rocket on him with the Irishman defeating Roman Reigns clean on RAW, before going on to defeat Seth Rollins to become the first-ever Universal Champion.

Unfortunately, his title reign was short-lived as he suffered a major shoulder injury in his match against Rollins. Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Finn reflected on his 1 day run with the red belt.

"The injury gave the title reign so much more mystique because I never had to defend it or lose it,” Balor said. “I had to relinquish it. It’s a very poetic way to look at it, but I feel like I had the climb and I had the glory, and then I gave it away gracefully. I didn’t have to lose any integrity, really, because of that. I don’t know, maybe it’s a different way of looking at it, but I always try to look at the positives." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Today, Finn has managed to rekindle some of the form that he had in 2016, wrestling for world titles again and becoming one-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. However, it seems unlikely that he will ever receive as big of a push as he did when he first arrived on the main roster.

#2 - Mr. Kennedy reached the top and then fell

In 2007, one performer who looked to be the next major star was Mr. Kennedy. With incredible athleticism and great skills on the mic, WWE showed their faith in him when he won the Money In The Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 23, all but ensuring his future as a world champion.

However, a month after winning the case he would lose it to Edge after picking up a major injury. The company chose to take the case off of him, although later it would turn out that he would only be out of action for a couple of months.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kennedy questioned why he couldn't have held onto the case whilst injured, and then cashed in when he came back.

"Even at the time, I was like, ah, this makes me look stupid. I have a year to cash this thing in, even if I was gone for nine months. I could take the time off, get well, and then come back. I remember thinking there’s gotta be a different way that you can get the title off of Taker. Like what if you didn’t have the Money in the Bank? You’d figure something out," he said (H/T Fightful)

Mr. Kennedy would wrestle for WWE until 2009 before he was released, and it is fair to say he remains one of the biggest what-ifs in company history,

#1 - Jason Jordan had it all

Expand Tweet

One young star who had all the tools to make it as a top name in WWE was Jason Jordan, who impressed both in NXT and on RAW.

His first noteworthy and odd storyline on the main roster came in 2017, when it was revealed that he was the illegitimate son of the Hall of Famer and then RAW GM Kurt Angle. As Angle's son, the young star would capture tag team gold with Seth Rollins.

However, in what would seemingly turn out to be his last match, Jordan suffered a major neck injury in 2018 at the Royal Rumble. Since this major injury, the 34-year-old has been working as a backstage producer for the company.

Which WWE Superstar do you think had the worst luck in their career? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.