4 unpopular decisions Triple H must make at WWE WrestleMania 41 (and why)

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and excitement for WWE's showpiece PLE is reaching a fever pitch. The stage reveal was well-received, and a variety of events ranging from the Kickoff Show to the Hall of Fame kicked the weekend into high gear. Come the actual PLE, a number of matches are considered "safe," with any outcome being palatable to fans.

Ad

However, there are a number of matches where some potential outcomes will be decidedly more unpopular than others. These potential booking decisions are likely to incite uproar, especially within the notoriously vocal internet fanbase. However, some of them have to be made because they are best for the product and storyline integrity going forward.

Here are four potentially unpopular booking decisions Triple H and his creative team must make at WWE WrestleMania 41 and why.

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

#4. Logan Paul must defeat AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 41 (because it makes sense for both)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Logan Paul is arguably the most unpopular WWE Superstar today. The Social Media Megastar has been controversial for most of his public life, with his beliefs and past actions rubbing many fans the wrong way. Despite establishing himself as a wildly gifted in-ring performer, he remains heavily disliked by both the audience in attendance and the internet fans.

As such, the prospect of him beating a respected and beloved veteran like AJ Styles is understandably unpopular. However, it must be done because it arguably makes the most sense for both men. Paul has stated his ambition of becoming a full-time superstar and possibly world champion one day, while Styles' storyline trajectory seems to be rediscovering his confidence for one final career burst.

Ad

Both these directions can be furthered with a win for The Maverick, allowing the winner to elevate to bigger things and letting The Phenomenal One continue his story with Karrion Kross, which could be extremely compelling.

#3. Cody Rhodes should retain the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41 (because John Cena shouldn't win his 17th world championship as a heel)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes has been Undisputed WWE Champion for over 370 days since "finishing his story" at WrestleMania XL. He will defend his title at WrestleMania 41 against the legendary John Cena, who will be competing at his final Show of Shows in his first match since turning heel at Elimination Chamber. Normally, logic would dictate that the Franchise Player must win in Allegiant Stadium.

Would it be right, though, for arguably the greatest babyface of the 21st century to win the crowning achievement of his career as a heel? As unpopular as it might be at first, Cena losing in Las Vegas would make the most sense for his retirement story. How? By triggering a redemption arc that would see him rediscover his values, become the 'real John Cena' again, and win his 17th title the right way.

Ad

As such, Cody Rhodes must retain at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Damian Priest must beat Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 41 (because Drew can afford to lose, while Priest can't)

The Punishment faces The Scottish Warrior in a Sin City Street Fight at The Show Of Shows [Image via: WWE.com]

Ever since his incredibly acclaimed feud with CM Punk across 2024, Drew McIntyre has become even more beloved in the WWE Universe. The Scottish Warrior has reached the rarified status of being so "over" that he doesn't need titles or wins to maintain relevance. Damian Priest, on the other hand, has somewhat plateaued since leaving The Judgment Day for SmackDown.

Ad

This is why, as unpopular as it may be, Priest must defeat McIntyre at WrestleMania 41. The Punishment needs the momentum from defeating a star of the three-time world champion's caliber if he's going to be a top babyface star on the blue brand going forward.

The Scottish Psychopath, on the other hand, can recover post-Mania by reviving his pursuit of Roman Reigns or chasing a world title. A loss to the former Judgment Day star could even be the trigger for McIntyre to potentially join The Rock and John Cena!

Ad

#1. Jey Uso MUST win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso has had a very intriguing relationship with the WWE Universe on the Road to WrestleMania 41. On one hand, the 2025 Royal Rumble winner is arguably as popular as he's ever been with fans in arenas, who still yeet vigorously for him. On the other hand, online dissent over his current push is at an all-time high, with aspects of it even being incorporated into his feud with Gunther.

Not only has Main Event Jey never defeated the World Heavyweight Champion, but he was forced to watch the latter unleash a bloody attack on Jimmy Uso. WrestleMania 41 is arguably his final shot at breaking through the glass ceiling and winning a world title. The iron is hot, and it must be struck, because it might never be as hot again if allowed to cool down.

Therefore, Triple H must pull the trigger on Jey Uso winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 despite online backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Methodius Uwizera Methodius Uwizera is a journalist at Sportskeeda, primarily writing WWE features. While he is an IT professional, Methodius minored in English in high school. His passion for writing and professional wrestling led him to take up his current role. He has been working for Sportskeeda for over two years.



To ensure his articles are factually accurate and reliable, Methodius conducts comprehensive research and sources information from credible news outlets.



A big fan of John Cena, Methodius admires the 16-time WWE World Champion’s ability to recover from setbacks without compromising on his ethics. If given the chance to book a storyline in WWE, Methodius would like to produce Cena’s retirement program. He would have The Cenation Leader turn into a mega heel and align with Austin Theory and MJF. Methodius would book the wrestling legend to win his 17th World Championship and the Intercontinental Title before Friedman and Theory betray him.



When not producing intriguing features on pro wrestling, Methodius loves to watch football (soccer) and a wide range of movies. A good goalkeeping display speaks to his soul. Know More