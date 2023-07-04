4 most unpopular WWE booking decisions of 2023 so far

Halfway into 2023, WWE is having an incredible year. Business is up, ratings are trending upwards, and fan goodwill is the highest it has been in quite some time. The company has had more hits than misses so far, but the product has been far from perfect.

Some choices made by the creative team have come under great scrutiny from the fans, coming off as out of touch with the audience's desires. Whether due to the company favoring its long-term plans over sudden organic momentum or not believing in the sustainability of some fan favorite decisions, the WWE Universe has not been happy with some directions taken.

Here are four of the most unpopular booking decisions made by WWE in 2023 so far:

#4 LA Knight and Bobby Lashley missing WrestleMania 39 did not sit well with the WWE Universe

Despite being two of the most "over" stars in WWE, neither LA Knight nor Bobby Lashley featured on the two-night WrestleMania 39 card. The duo's on-screen involvement on WrestleMania weekend was confined to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the go-home episode of SmackDown, which Lashley won.

This did not sit well with fans, who considered both stars too talented and popular to be left off the biggest event of the year. It was especially frustrating since they could easily have faced each other and made it work after The All Mighty's feud with Bray Wyatt fell through weeks before the show.

Despite Knight's assertions that it wouldn't be an LA 'Mania without LA Knight (YEAH!) and Lashley repeatedly vowing on social media to compete at The Show Of Shows, it never came to pass.

#3 Sami Zayn not dethroning Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber caused some discontent amongst fans

Rick Ucchino @RickUcchino



WWE stuck with the plan, but man… It really felt like tonight should have been Sami’s night. Just an absolute masterclass in storytelling. Can’t help be a little disappointed though.WWE stuck with the plan, but man… It really felt like tonight should have been Sami’s night. #WWEChamber Just an absolute masterclass in storytelling. Can’t help be a little disappointed though. WWE stuck with the plan, but man… It really felt like tonight should have been Sami’s night. #WWEChamber

When Sami Zayn took a steel chair to Roman Reigns' back at Royal Rumble 2023, he became arguably WWE's hottest babyface since Yes! Movement Daniel Bryan. The Honorary Uce's hilarious antics in The Bloodline had endeared the entire audience to him for months, helping take the faction to a whole new level.

After leaving the group, he looked like the universally beloved babyface to finally conquer the dastardly dictator that had ruled WWE with an iron fist for three years. With the duo facing off in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, traditionally one of the most vocal cities, fans felt there was potential to create the greatest pop of all time by having him dethrone his former Tribal Chief.

The company did not pull the trigger, however, and Reigns retained after an incredible match with one of the greatest atmospheres in recent years. This wouldn't be the last time the promotion favored the long-term integrity of The Bloodline's story over capturing lightning in a bottle with a mega-popular babyface, much to the chagrin of the fans.

#2 LA Knight failing to win the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match caused an uproar amongst fans

Cosk @cosk151



The reactions he was getting throughout that entire match shows he was the right choice.

#MITB I like Priest, but LA Knight should have won.The reactions he was getting throughout that entire match shows he was the right choice. I like Priest, but LA Knight should have won. The reactions he was getting throughout that entire match shows he was the right choice. #MITB https://t.co/OUN5gMuucQ

LA Knight was the overwhelming fan favorite to win the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He was getting the loudest crowd reactions of all the competitors involved, had massive online support, and WWE seemed to be behind him as well, featuring him heavily in promotional media for the event.

Everything seemed in place for The Megastar to begin his push to the top of the mountain after organically endearing himself to the audience. These expectations were thrown into doubt by Logan Paul's addition to the match late into the buildup to the show, but neither man ended up winning. That honor instead went to Damian Priest, who, despite being a fan favorite, wasn't quite as "hot" as Knight.

It remains to be seen if Señor MITB vindicates the company's decision and/or if Creative will maintain and capitalize on LA Knight's massive popularity.

#1 Cody Rhodes not completing the story at WrestleMania 39 was massively unpopular with the WWE Universe

Elon Hush @haroldrtweets I don’t understand how WWE will ever create a bigger moment for the defeat of Roman Reigns than they had tonight at #WrestleMania with Cody Rhodes. Unless they have The Rock in their back pocket, this was a massive fumble. I don’t understand how WWE will ever create a bigger moment for the defeat of Roman Reigns than they had tonight at #WrestleMania with Cody Rhodes. Unless they have The Rock in their back pocket, this was a massive fumble.

Cody Rhodes is arguably WWE's biggest babyface since John Cena. He has the look, the in-ring chops, the promo magic, the merch sales and the fan support it takes to lead the company for the next five to 10 years. Going into WrestleMania 39, he also seemingly had the perfect story to finally catapult him to the top of the industry: winning the WWE Title and "completing the story" that his father began.

The stars seemed aligned for The Grandson of a Plumber to take his place as the face of the company by dethroning the 945-day-old Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. There was only one problem: the company seemed to have other plans for The Bloodline story, the biggest (and arguably best) they have told in decades.

The American Nightmare lost, leaving many fans distraught that the company had passed up the chance to book an all-time great WrestleMania moment. Rhodes has kicked on strongly, having an electric feud with Brock Lesnar while The Bloodline dramatically falls apart. This will probably lead to Reigns vs. Rhodes II at WrestleMania XL, but some fans are still convinced the trigger should've been pulled at The SoFi Stadium.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes