4 victims for Solo Sikoa during Matt Riddle’s WWE absence 

Solo Sikoa made a statement when he took out Elias and Matt Riddle this week on RAW. He showed why he was the enforcer of The Bloodline when he brutally assaulted both men, especially the latter.

Sikoa attacked Riddle with a steel chair and severely injured him in the process. He had to be stretchered out of the arena, which suggests that he might be out for a while. Until now, he was the quiet muscle of Roman Reigns' group, but the violent streak he displayed on Monday established him as a top-tier threat on the red show.

Now that The Original Bro is out of the way and The Bloodline very much remains at the top, The Enforcer will be looking for new victims. We explore who Solo Sikoa could target during Matt Riddle's absence and the possibilities that could unfold.

#4 On our list of victims for Solo Sikoa during Matt Riddle’s WWE absence: Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss has been doing some good work as a babyface on Monday Night RAW. If you are a good guy in WWE, there's a high chance you are on The Bloodline's hit list. Moss has been steadily climbing up the ranks in singles competition, which means he'll probably butt heads with The Ones at some point.

Solo Sikoa is someone who has a history with Baron Corbin's former associate. It was Moss who challenged him for the NXT North American Championship back in September. Sikoa could target him as his next victim, and that should give us a good feud and a couple of hard-hitting matches.

#3 Rey Mysterio

Mysterio has never been one to back down from a fight

Rey Mysterio is someone who is a legend in the WWE locker room. Everyone except his traitor son treats him with respect and looks up to him. However, his reputation means that beating him grants you bragging rights, which is what could be cooking in the mind of someone like Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa already has the credentials of a threat, but it could be taken to the next level if he were to make someone like Mysterio suffer at his hands. Should he successfully beat him down, his stock will go way up. Downing a guaranteed WWE Hall of Famer like The Master of the 619 would be another feather in The Bloodline's cap.

#2 The Brawling Brutes

The Usos are set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Butch this Friday on SmackDown. The rivalry between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes has been intense over the last few weeks, and it could take someone like Solo Sikoa to apply the brakes on it.

Roman Reigns and The Usos have primarily clashed with Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland. Sikoa could decide to try his hand at keeping them down for the count, either on orders from his Tribal Chief or of his own will. He is someone who could match the Fight Night boys' intensity and aggression and could throw hands with them without flinching.

#1 Drew McIntyre

When Drew McIntyre had Roman Reigns beat at WWE Clash at the Castle, it was Solo Sikoa who saved his Tribal Chief's bacon. He cost McIntyre the most important match of his career, something he has not forgotten yet.

WWE never furthered the hatred the two men have for each other into a proper feud, choosing to have them fight inside the WarGames structure at Survivor Series instead. They can now afford to have Sikoa target the former WWE Champion and embark on a heated rivalry with him.

Given the history between them, expectations will be high if The Bloodline's Enforcer zeroes in on The Scottish Warrior as a target. It should guarantee a couple of violent matches that bring out the best in both competitors.

