4 ways AJ Lee can return to WWE - Top champion in jeopardy, on-screen reunion with CM Punk?

Could AJ Lee be on her way back to WWE? That is a conversation many wrestling fans are having following the major stories that have taken place over the past several days. The speculation truly took off beginning this past Saturday.

The legendary CM Punk made his surprise return after nine years at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The fans who know Lee and Punk are married instantly began connecting the dots regarding a potential comeback being in the works.

The hype for the former Divas Champion potentially returning only went up following Monday Night RAW. Punk cut a promo on RAW for the first time in almost a decade and mentioned AJ, which got a big reaction from the crowd. Punk even said that AJ sends her regards to the audience.

While this is far from confirmation of a possible return, there is certainly a chance she will re-join the promotion in some role in the future. This article will look at four ways the former champion could return to World Wrestling Entertainment, both as a competitor and in non-wrestling roles.

Below are four ways AJ Lee can return to WWE.

#4. She could return in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble Match has been a staple in WWE for decades. It first began taking place yearly back in the 1980s and has remained a key point on the company calendar in the decades since. For a long time, it was a match exclusively for men.

It took a few decades, but WWE eventually began holding Women's Royal Rumble Matches. These bouts often feature the top superstars of today, a handful of the stars of tomorrow, and even some legends making a cameo.

AJ Lee has never competed in a Women's Royal Rumble Match, but that could change in January 2024. Even if the appearance is a one-off, fans will likely lose their minds if the former Divas Champion skips down the aisle and enters the 30-woman fray.

#3. AJ Lee could return to WWE alongside CM Punk

As noted, CM Punk made his WWE return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Fans were absolutely shocked it happened, as he was somebody who was believed to never return. Despite that, the former world champion is back in the Stamford-based company.

With that being said, who says Punk has to work alone? The Straight Edge Superstar spent much of his career as a loner, but he also worked with others, even leading stables. The Straight Edge Society and The Second City Saints are two groups Punk helped lead.

If AJ Lee were to return, the two could be paired up together on-screen. AJ could manage Punk, for example, filling a role Paul Heyman had years earlier. The two worked together on-screen before Punk quit WWE, so the duo reuniting certainly makes sense.

#2. She could challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is arguably the top female wrestler in the world today. She has been a dominant force in WWE since her run on NXT UK, proceeding to win gold on every brand she has been an active member of ever since.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day is the current Women's World Champion. She has defeated numerous challengers for the belt, including Zoey Stark, at the recent Survivor Series WarGames event in Chicago.

AJ Lee held the Divas Championship three times during her run with the Stamford-based company. However, the Women's division has dramatically changed and evolved since then. Her returning and attempting to keep up with Rhea Ripley in the hopes of winning a new title could be extremely entertaining.

#1. AJ Lee could be a co-General Manager or an assistant alongside another former champion

Nick Aldis (left) and Adam Pearce (right)

It was not too long ago that Triple H made an announcement that shaped up WWE. After years of the role being dormant, the General Manager position officially returned on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Adam Pearce was selected as the RAW General Manager. Meanwhile, Nick Aldis became the SmackDown General Manager. The fans have since speculated that the former WWE Women's Champion, Mickie James, could return to be Nick's assistant or co-General Manager.

While it remains to be seen whether Mickie returns or not, if she does, AJ Lee could fill a similar role. James could represent Friday Night SmackDown, while AJ could be the co-General Manager of RAW. Given her history of being an authority figure, the move could be logical.

Do you think AJ Lee will make her return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!