4 ways Aleister Black could return on WWE RAW tonight

WWE talent, staff, and fans have had a rough few days. Friday marked the release of several stars, including but not limited to the likes of Giovanni Vinci, Sonya Deville, Isla Dawn, The Authors of Pain, and Blair Davenport.

As unfortunate as talent cuts are, that is how the industry operates. Performers come and go. With these names leaving the company, others will soon join the sports entertainment titan. In fact, a former star could soon be returning: Aleister Black.

Known as Malakai Black in All Elite Wrestling, the star had been rumored to be leaving AEW for a while. In an update, he has been removed from their active roster page. It has since been reported that he is officially a free agent.

This means that, at least in theory, Black should be able to return to World Wrestling Entertainment at any point. This could even mean he makes an immediate splash on RAW tonight. This article will take a look at a handful of ways Black could return on RAW tonight in what would be an epic comeback.

Below are four ways Aleister Black could return on WWE RAW tonight.

#4. Vignettes could air teasing his WWE return

Vignettes are some of the best ways to introduce or reintroduce wrestlers to WWE. They can either be mysterious teases, such as with The Wyatt Sicks, or they could be more blatant character-building videos.

If Aleister Black is returning to WWE immediately, they could air a vignette teasing his return tonight. This means he wouldn't have to be at RAW, but instead, the production team could get something together first.

The teaser or vignette could be direct and showcase footage of him from the past. It could also be something more cryptic to try to get fans' attention and perhaps be a mystery for the audience to solve.

#3. He could be another enemy of Chad Gable's

Chad Gable is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world, but he's had a luchador problem in WWE. He has suffered major losses to Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio, and Penta on RAW and Speed in recent months. He can't get by the lucha stars, no matter how much he tries.

The Olympian actually stated that he would be gone from WWE television for a brief period as he was attempting to solve his woes with luchadors. In fact, he was given a card by Dominik Mysterio that, in theory, will lead to him mastering the "dark arts of lucha libre."

While Malakai isn't actually a luchador, the dark arts tie in nicely. A vignette could air of Gable thinking he was finding a luchador, but instead, he runs into Black. This could then kickstart a rivalry between the former NXT Champion and Master Gable.

#2. Aleister Black could help Penta against Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne

While Aleister Black may be jumping ship from AEW to WWE, he isn't the only star to have recently made the move. The talented Penta is another name who was with All Elite Wrestling just last year but joined the sports entertainment juggernaut since then.

Penta made his official RAW debut just under a month ago and, since then, has managed to defeat Chad Gable, Ludwig Kaiser, and Pete Dunne. During last week's WWE RAW, however, Pete and Ludwig teased a partnership, and Kaiser beat Penta down post-match.

Clearly, Penta will need help. This could be where Aleister Black comes in. The story could be that they became friends elsewhere, which, of course, would mean AEW. Black and Penta could then lay waste to the opposition.

#1. He could be revealed as Bron Breakker's next opponent

Bron Breakker is an absurdly talented superstar currently signed to WWE Monday Night RAW. He has held multiple titles on the main roster, but he is also a two-time NXT Champion and a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. Some believed the company teased a potential match with AJ Styles during last week's episode of RAW, but it isn't clear if it was for an immediate feud, assuming it was indeed a teaser at all.

If AJ and Bron aren't immediately feuding and Breakker needs an opponent, Aleister Black could fit the role nicely. Either Black could win the gold in quick fashion or put over Bron. Regardless, it would be two eras of former NXT Champions colliding, which would be great to see.

