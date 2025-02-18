4 ways Alexa Bliss can ensure she wins Elimination Chamber 

Alexa Bliss made her massive WWE return during the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month. She entered at #21 and got a thunderous ovation from the crowd in attendance.

The former champion had a strong showing during the match before being eliminated by Liv Morgan. The veteran then defeated Candice LeRae on the February 7 edition of WWE SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match next month.

Lil Miss Bliss is a former five-time World Champion in WWE and will want to ensure a win in the massive six-woman bout to book her WrestleMania 41 spot, in her hunt for a Sixth World Title.

Listed below are four ways Alexa Bliss can ensure she wins the Women's Elimination Chamber match:

#4. The Wyatt Sicks could help Alexa Bliss win at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The Wyatt Sicks on Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Alexa Bliss had a backstage conversation with Nia Jax this past Friday night on SmackDown and hinted that they could renew their rivalry down the line. During the brief encounter, a tease for The Wyatt Sicks flashed on the screen.

Bliss was aligned with Bray Wyatt back in the day before betraying him at WrestleMania 37. She sported a "Fiend 4 ever" jacket during her return, and could secretly be working with Uncle Howdy's faction. The Wyatt Sicks could interfere in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1 and cause chaos, allowing Alexa Bliss to pick up the massive victory.

#3. She could use Lilly as a distraction

Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss have qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match so far. Raquel Rodriguez will be squaring off against Roxanne Perez tonight to determine the final WWE Superstar in the bout.

Alexa Bliss has been carrying around her doll Lilly since her return and the puppet could play a pivotal role in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match next month. The 33-year-old could hide the doll under the ring, and bring her out as a bizarre distraction. The former champion could also have another star dress up as Lilly to play mind games with her opponents.

#2. Asuka could return to help Bliss

Asuka has not been seen on WWE television since The Kabuki Warriors lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at WWE Backlash 2024. The Empress of Tomorrow suffered a knee injury and has not returned to action yet.

WWE may want to give Asuka a fresh start on SmackDown and separate her from Damage CTRL upon her return to the company. Bliss and the 43-year-old had a brief reign as Women's Tag Team Champions in 2022, and they could potentially reunite as a duo in the weeks ahead.

Asuka could return during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to help Bliss earn a World Title match at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Nikki Cross could hide under the ring

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross used to be friends on WWE television, and the duo captured the Women's Tag Team Championship twice together. However, they eventually grew apart, and Cross now finds herself as a member of The Wyatt Sicks.

Bliss could attempt to convince Cross that she is being wasted in Uncle Howdy's faction and get her to become her ally once again. Nikki Cross could hide under the ring for most of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, only to pop out at the perfect moment to help Bliss pick up the major win.

