4 ways Andrade can return to WWE if he does come back

By Arsh Das
Modified Oct 24, 2025 07:34 GMT
Andrade
Could Andrade return to WWE? [Photo: wwe.com]

Andrade abruptly left WWE on September 13, leaving fans confused about what happened behind the scenes. PWInsider later reported that the Mexican was fired for multiple wellness policy violations over the past year.

El Idolo had a strong run in the tag team division with Rey Fenix leading up to SummerSlam, which made his sudden departure all the more surprising. However, rumors now suggest that he could be returning, with the company seemingly trying to enforce a one-year non-compete clause.

On that note, here are four ways Andrade could return to programming.

4. Join Dominik Mysterio's version of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day seems to be headed towards an implosion, with the cracks clearer than ever. It seems likely that Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio will end up on opposing sides. While Balor has JD McDonagh to back him up, Mysterio doesn't have any male stars on his side.

While he has been seen talking to El Grande Americano on numerous occasions, it seems unlikely that the masked star will fully side with Dom. The creative team could instead shock the fans by having Andrade return and join forces with Dominik Mysterio, forming a new alliance.

The two could then feud with Balor and McDonagh, or go on to challenge AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the World Tag Team Championship.

3. Challenge Ilja Dragunov for the United States Championship

Ilja Dragunov made a shocking return to SmackDown last week and immediately captured the United States Championship from Sami Zayn. It seems likely that the Mad Dragon will embark on a meaningful run with the title, which could see him retain it against Sami Zayn in a potential rematch.

Eventually, Andrade could make his return to the company and challenge Dragunov for the title. Such a scenario would immediately make his return more impactful and could lead to a number of spectacular matches.

2. Challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship

Although he last appeared on SmackDown, Andrade could make the switch to WWE RAW upon his return. He could then enter a storyline with Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship and have a lengthy program with him.

Mysterio is already feuding with Penta and Rusev, and adding another AEW star to the mix could make Dirty Dom's title reign more credible. The youngster has held his own against two veterans and could perhaps have a four-way feud with them to close out the year.

1. Reunite with Rey Fenix

Fans were quite shocked when Andrade was suddenly removed from the roster, since they fully expected him to win the WWE Tag Team Championship with Rey Fenix after showcasing their impressive chemistry as a duo.

With Fenix not consistently appearing on programming, having Andrade team up with him again would be the most logical way to reintroduce him. Perhaps he could emerge as his former partner's savior following an attack by the MFTs or another heel team.

It remains to be seen how El Idolo makes his return to WWE, provided contractual issues can be sorted out between the two parties.

