4 ways Britt Baker could debut in WWE if she leaves AEW

Could Britt Baker be on her way to WWE? That is a question many are asking following recent news. For those unaware, Baker is a star in All Elite Wrestling, but her status in the Jacksonville-based promotion is very much up in the air.

Jonathan Coachman recently dropped a bombshell revealing that the 34-year-old is gone from All Elite Wrestling and that she's close to signing with World Wrestling Entertainment. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful then later offered a contradicting report, indicating that despite not being used, she remains with AEW until 2026.

For now, it isn't quite clear which report is accurate or if the truth is somewhere in the middle. Regardless, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about the future of the former AEW Women's Champion.

If Britt does end up leaving AEW for WWE, how might she debut? This article will take a look at a handful of ways Baker could debut in the sports entertainment promotion.

Below are four ways Britt Baker could debut in WWE if she leaves AEW.

#4. She could help Mariah May fight off Fatal Influence

Britt Baker joining WWE would be incredible to see, but she is not the first female star to jump ship from the Jacksonville-based promotion. In fact, she wouldn't be the first former All Elite star to join the Stamford-based promotion within the past month.

Mariah May debuted in WWE just a few weeks ago. Now known as Blake Monroe, she officially signed an NXT contract just last night. Unfortunately, that contract signing went awry quite quickly, as she was attacked by Fatal Influence.

Blake is now outnumbered. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx might be too much for The Glamour to handle on her own. Britt could debut in the company to aid Blake, which would change the complexion of this new rivalry completely. The two stars were both in AEW, after all, so perhaps they're friends.

#3. Britt Baker could show up at WWE Evolution in the rumored Battle Royal

WWE Evolution is back and fans couldn't be more excited. The Premium Live Event first took place in 2018, but hasn't taken place since. That'll change next month with Evolution II.

For now, not much has been confirmed for the Premium Live Event. WWE fans know it'll feature only top female stars, but that's mostly it. There has been a rumor that a large Battle Royal will be on the card, which would be a perfect way to showcase a variety of performers from the past, present, and future.

Britt Baker could debut in an Evolution Battle Royal if the match does take place as rumored. In fact, Baker could even win the bout, which would cement a big push for the D.M.D. right out of the gate.

#2. She could dethrone Zelina Vega of the Women's United States Title

Zelina Vega is one of the most underrated performers on Friday Night SmackDown. Since joining WWE, she has managed to become the first Queen of the Ring, a Women's Tag Team Champion, and is the current Women's United States Champion.

The talented and tiny performer captured the Women's United States Championship by defeating Chelsea Green. Since then, Giulia has stepped up as Zelina's next major foe. However, that doesn't mean somebody can't jump the line.

If Britt Baker does join the sports entertainment juggernaut, she could step up and challenge Zelina to an impromptu title match on SmackDown. The gutsy Vega would likely accept, but she could end up losing the gold. From there, Britt could feud with an angry Giulia.

#1. Britt Baker could replace Liv Morgan as IYO SKY's next challenger

IYO SKY is widely-regarded as the best female wrestler in the world. While some WWE stars might be bigger names or better on the microphone, IYO is the best when it comes to in-ring competition. That is likely the reason why she is the Women's World Champion.

Based on recent interactions, fans assumed that IYO SKY's next challenger for the coveted prize would be Liv Morgan. Unfortunately, The Miracle Kid suffered a shoulder injury on WWE Monday Night RAW and, as far as fans know, the bout is unlikely to take place for a while, if at all.

While Liv vs. IYO will be great eventually, SKY will need a challenger in place of Morgan. Britt Baker would make a huge splash if she were to debut and immediately step up to The Genius Of The Sky. Win or lose, Britt would make a major impact with such a huge debut.

