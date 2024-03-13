4 ways Brock Lesnar could be involved with WWE WrestleMania 40

After Brock Lesnar was reportedly removed from WWE's creative plans, reports suggest The Beast Incarnate could return to the Stamford-based promotion soon. This report came after Lesnar was added to the active roster of WWE.

If Brock returns, he will most likely be booked for WrestleMania 40. Considering it's the 40th year of The Showcase of the Immortals, the Stamford-based promotion would not want to miss out on having a star like Brock Lesnar.

In this article, we will discuss four ways The Beast Incarnate could be involved with WrestleMania 40:

#4. Brock Lesnar could give Bron Breakker a push

When one looks at the young talent in WWE, it's clear that the promotion takes them seriously. Bron Breakker being transferred to SmackDown is proof of the same. The 26-year-old's strong booking on the main roster indicates that the promotion has massive plans for him.

Hence, if WWE desires to elevate the former NXT Champion to the main event scene, a WrestleMania showdown against The Beast is the best possible option. Breakker slaying the multi-time world champion after a hard-fought tussle on The Grandest Stage of Them All could push the young wrestler to superstardom.

#3. Interfere in the rivalry between Gunther and Sami Zayn

Before Brock Lesnar was removed from WWE's creative plans, he was speculated to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Ring General will instead face Sami Zayn at The Show of Shows this April. Zayn earned his shot at the IC Title by winning the recent Gauntlet Match on RAW.

However, if Lesnar returns, WWE could add The Beast Incarnate to the Gunther vs. Sami Zayn match. That said, it would be interesting to see how the WWE Universe would react at the mentioned angle, considering they are currently unhappy with Chad Gable's defeat to Zayn in the Gauntlet Match.

#2. Putting the World Heavyweight Champion on notice

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. The rivalry between the duo has heated up in recent weeks and their encounter at The Show of Shows is set to be grueling.

Irrespective of who wins the match, Lesnar could insert himself into the World Title picture by either interfering during the encounter or by putting the eventual victor on notice after the event.

#1. Help Cody Rhodes to beat Roman Reigns

Before going on a break, Brock Lesnar was involved in a storyline with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare earned Lesnar's respect by beating the former WWE Champion at SummerSlam 2023.

Despite a heart-wrenching defeat, The Beast Incarnate acknowledged Rhodes' efforts and shook his hands. This is one reason he could help The American Nightmare beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Additionally, considering that Brock cannot contest for the Undisputed WWE Undisputed Title as long as Reigns is the holder, Cody's victory at 'Mania will open the doors for the legendary wrestler to reclaim the belt in the future.