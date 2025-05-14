  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 4 ways Bronson Reed could return to WWE

4 ways Bronson Reed could return to WWE

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 14, 2025 20:54 GMT
Reed has been out of action since last year. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Reed has been out of action since last year. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Bronson Reed has not been seen on WWE television since Survivor Series 2024. The veteran aligned with Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline to compete in the Men's WarGames match at the premium live event.

Ad

During the match, Reed attempted a Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage, but it did not go as planned. He suffered a significant injury and has not returned to action since. In recent weeks, there have been multiple hints that the Aus-Zilla is nearing his return to the squared circle.

Listed below are four ways Bronson Reed can return to WWE.

#4. Bronson Reed could join Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown - Source: Getty
SmackDown - Source: Getty

Jacob Fatu captured the United States Championship by defeating LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Samoan Werewolf successfully defended the title in a Fatal Four-Way match at Backlash thanks to outside interference from Jeff Cobb.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The veteran made his WWE debut at the premium live event in St. Louis earlier this month and aligned with Solo Sikoa. Jacob Fatu was seemingly caught off guard by Cobb's arrival, and Sikoa could secretly be building a new faction on SmackDown.

Bronson Reed may potentially join Sikoa and Cobb on the blue brand when he is cleared to return to the ring.

#3. He could return as a surprise entrant in the Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 will air live on June 7 from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The promotion will begin qualifying matches for the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches this week on SmackDown.

Ad

Bronson Reed may make his return at the PLE next month as a surprise entrant in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The 36-year-old was seemingly in line for a push before his devastating injury, and he could capture the MITB contract in Las Vegas to ensure a future title shot.

#2. Reed could become John Cena's bodyguard

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to become the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41. The 48-year-old also got the better of Randy Orton at Backlash to retain the title. R-Truth got involved in the match, and Cena capitalized on the distraction with a low blow and hit Orton over the head with the title to emerge victorious.

Ad

Cena relied on outside interference from Travis Scott to capture the title at The Show of Shows, and could approach Bronson Reed to become his bodyguard. This would be a great way to get Reed back on television and would allow him to ease his way back into the ring in the weeks ahead.

#1. Bronson Reed could join Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW

youtube-cover
Ad

Paul Heyman turned his back on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns and helped Seth Rollins win the Triple Threat match in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41. Bron Breakker aligned with Heyman and Rollins on the following edition of RAW.

CM Punk and Sami Zayn are set to team up at Saturday Night's Main Event later this month to battle Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. Bronson Reed could return during the bout and be revealed as the newest member of Rollins' faction.

Reed could interfere in the massive tag team match later this month and help Breakker and Rollins pick up the victory.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications