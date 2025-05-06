4 Signs Bronson Reed could return to WWE soon

WWE star Bronson Reed is one of the most imposing superstars in the industry. Not only is he a super heavyweight with immense power, but he is surprisingly agile, diving off the top rope with a Tsunami Splash that sends shockwaves through the arena.

Unfortunately, the big man isn't currently on television. This is due to an injury the powerful superstar suffered in November while he was receiving the biggest push of his wrestling career.

Reed was part of a WarGames match at Survivor Series. He was part of the new Bloodline's team and battled the OG Bloodline and CM Punk. At one point, Reed went flying off the top of the cage through a table. Unfortunately, he injured his foot in the process.

Reed underwent surgery, and now fans are hopeful that the big man will return soon. Although there are no clear signs that he'll be back in the immediate future, some indicators suggest it is likely. This article will take a look at a few of those signs.

Below are four signs that Bronson Reed could return to WWE soon.

#4. He has been teasing a comeback on social media

For many weeks now, Big Bronson Reed has kept his name in the news thanks to his posts on social media. In fact, his posts have led many to hope that a return for the big man is imminent.

In a Tweet a few weeks ago, Bronson teased a return by stating he was back. He also teased a return right before WWE WrestleMania 41, which led some fans to think he might defy the odds and appear on the show.

While the return didn't occur at WrestleMania, it could be coming soon. The teases surely have to be for a reason. It is unlikely that he's merely getting fans' hopes up when he's nowhere near a comeback. Instead, the teases are likely calculated.

#3. The initial timeline pointed to a May or June return

As noted, Bronson Reed suffered a horrific injury at Survivor Series WarGames 2024. The big man attempted to hit a Tsunami off the WarGames cage onto Roman Reigns through a table, but it backfired.

Not only was Roman Reigns pulled away by CM Punk, but Bronson severely injured his leg during the fall. He needed surgery, but if the initial timeline is accurate, Reed could actually be back in a WWE ring soon.

According to Bill Apter and WrestleVotes' Backstage Pass Q&A, Reed was targeting a return for May or June. Now that we are officially in the first week of May, a return in the coming weeks could happen, provided the target timeline hasn't changed.

#2. WWE announced big shows set for Australia

WWE recently dropped some big news. Sports entertainment will be returning to Australia this October for three big shows. This includes an edition of RAW and an episode of SmackDown, which should be excellent.

Perhaps more notably, WWE will also host Crown Jewel 2025 live from Perth on October 11. This will be the first time that Crown Jewel will take place in a country other than Saudi Arabia.

Given that the show will be in Australia, it seems like a no-brainer that Bronson Reed will be part of both the event and the build. For a big match to be developed, he would need to return a few months before the show, at the very least, so a return in the next month or so would allow for exactly that.

#1. Jeff Cobb teased wanting a match with Auszilla

Jeff Cobb could soon become a WWE star. The former New Japan Pro-Wrestling talent has been rumored to be jumping ship to World Wrestling Entertainment. In fact, reports indicate that he could be headed to the main roster immediately upon debuting.

Interestingly, the powerful Jeff Cobb recently posted on social media about how he would like to run things back with Bronson Reed. The two battled it out at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla many years ago.

If Bronson Reed isn't ready to return soon, Jeff likely wouldn't be blatantly promoting a future match between the two. Instead, this might be Cobb's first major feud in WWE. Reed returning in time to feud with Cobb would be fascinating to watch.

