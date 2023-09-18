4 ways CM Punk can return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023

Rumors of CM Punk’s potential WWE return at Survivor Series 2023 are running wild on the internet. The Second City Saint was fired from AEW over his alleged involvement in a backstage fight with “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry at AEW All In.

Tony Khan himself dropped the bombshell on CM Punk’s firing before AEW Collision on September 2, 2023. The former AEW World Champion has since apparently teased a WWE return while doing his commentary gig for CFFC.

Punk was asked if he had got time on his hands, to which replied, “Yeah I’ve got time on my hands for the next two months.” Pro wrestling fans were quick to break down Punk’s returns, speculating a potential WWE return at Survivor Series 2023, which takes place two months from now.

With that said, here are four ways CM Punk can return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023:

#4. Survivor Series 2023 kicks off with CM Punk promo

CM Punk’s last Survivor Series appearance was 10 years ago. The Chicago Native teamed up Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan) against The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan and Luke Harper) in a tag team match at the November 24, 2013, pay-per-view event.

It is possible that Punk could return to WWE by kicking off Survivor Series 2023. The former WWE Champion is still one of the best talkers on the mic, and he could make his unannounced return by opening the November premium live event.

#3. Show up as Team Cody’s mystery fifth member

WWE has yet to announce the entire Survivor Series line-up for this year. Fans are eagerly awaiting to know if WarGames will make its return for Survivor Series 2023. Even if the iconic gimmick match doesn’t return this year, WWE can always have the traditional five-on-five elimination tag team match as the main event for Survivor Series.

Cody Rhodes is expected to work Survivor Series this year.

Punk could show up as the surprise fifth member for Team Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series. Here’s some fantasy booking for those who are wondering. Team Cody (Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens) vs. Team Judgment Day and Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Finn Balor and Damian Priest).

Team Cody has the odds stacked against them, but Punk evens the odds as the fifth member.

#2. Confronts Seth Rollins after his match

Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion on RAW. The Visionary successfully defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback 2023. Rollins is advertised for Survivor Series 2023 though WWE hasn’t announced his competition for the event as of yet.

CM Punk could make his WWE return at Survivor Series by showing up after Seth Rollins’ match. The possible scenario here is Rollins retains his title after having a hard-hitting match. His celebration, however, gets interrupted by Punk, planting the seeds for a future world title match between the two former rivals.

#1. Face-off with Roman Reigns

Every time a big star returns, Roman Reigns is somehow there to welcome them. The Tribal Chief was in the ring when John Cena returned at Money in the Bank 2021. He was in the ring when Brock Lesnar showed up unannounced at SummerSlam 2021.

This recurring pattern could continue at Survivor Series 2023. Roman Reigns retains his title against his opponent. He cuts a promo, and just as he’s about to leave. CM Punk shows up at the Allstate Arena to confront The Tribal Chief.

Here's Punk returning to confront Roman Reigns in a fan-made clip:

How would you book CM Punk’s WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below!