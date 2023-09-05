WWE RAW may have revealed a blockbuster main event for Survivor Series: Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and others involved

Survivor Series may be two months away, but WWE RAW, it seems, has already teased the main event for their big Premium Live Event. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if the main event for the show ends up featuring Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and other top stars on the roster.

The latest edition of WWE RAW has left fans wanting more. The show featured numerous surprises, including a possible look into the main event for the big PLE. It looks like we might be getting Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens versus The Judgment Day.

Jey crossed paths with a lot of his previous opponents on the red brand this week. The former Bloodline member was welcomed in his new “home” by Sami Zayn. Jey also had a brief face-off with former rival Drew McIntyre.

He even got invited to join The Judgment Day by Dominik Mysterio. The NXT North American Champion seemed pretty convincing in his argument as he tried to take the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion into joining his faction

Since Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens still have their issues with The Judgment Day – and Jey could be dealing with the same soon – the four men might end up going up against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik, and JD McDonagh in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match or even a WarGames match.

When will Survivor Series 2023 take place?

The 37th annual Survivor Series Premium Live Event will go down at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on November 25, 2023. The build to the show is expected to commence after Fastlane 2023, which takes place in Indianapolis on October 7.

Last year’s Survivor Series was main evented by The Bloodline against team Brawling Brutes. The main event was a WarGames match that featured Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Ridge Holland, Butch, and Kevin Owens.

The Bloodline won the match after Zayn betrayed KO and allowed Jey Uso to pin him. The victory solidified his position in Roman Reigns’ faction.

