4 ways Cody Rhodes can fail to win WWE King of the Ring

SmackDown Superstar Cody Rhodes is eager to win the Undisputed WWE Championship once again. The American Nightmare has already advanced to the semifinal round of the King of the Ring Tournament on this week’s episode of the blue brand.
However, there is a chance that Rhodes may not win this year’s King of the Ring, and here are four ways in which he can get knocked out of the tournament:
#4. ‘Big’ Bronson Reed could end Cody Rhodes’ KOTR journey
Next week on RAW, Rusev, Bronson Reed, Sheamus, and Jey Uso will battle in the final Fatal Four Way match to qualify for the last KOTR semifinal spot. Out of these men, the Auszilla has a high chance of winning owing to his in-ring prowess as well as his alliance with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.
The 330-pounder may receive support in his match and advance to the semifinal. This would make Cody Rhodes his next opponent. If The Visionary and his men gang up on The American Nightmare as well, there is a chance that Rhodes may lose the match, allowing Reed to advance to the final. Thus, a win for Auszilla on RAW next week could be detrimental for Rhodes.
#3. John Cena could attack Cody Rhodes
CM Punk interrupted an in-ring segment of John Cena on this week’s episode of RAW. The Second City Saint entered the arena when Cena had said that WWE doesn’t have competition for him. Punk noted that Cody Rhodes was the best man the company had, but he took him out at WrestleMania 41 via cowardly and underhanded means.
This further emphasizes that The American Nightmare is a big threat to The Last Real Champion. Hence, there is a chance that The Franchise Player may try to derail Rhodes' KOTR run to ensure he doesn’t earn a World Title shot at SummerSlam later this year. Thus, Rhodes could be at the receiving end of the Undisputed WWE Title ramming into his face once again next week.
#2. Randy Orton could turn heel on his longtime friend
Alongside Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton has also advanced to the semifinal round of the King of the Ring Tournament. This week on SmackDown, The Viper told Rhodes that while he adores him, he won’t hold back from burying him if he stands between him and the Undisputed WWE Championship. He further expressed his need to win a World Title for the 15th time in his career.
It should be noted that Randy Orton was last year’s KOTR runner-up, and Gunther had defeated him via a controversial pinfall, where Orton’s shoulders weren’t completely on the mat. The Apex Predator had also pinned John Cena at Backlash, but there was no referee to count the pinfall, and then he ended up losing in front of his home crowd of St. Louis because of R-Truth.
Randy Orton has already revealed that the voices in his head are back, and his Legend Killer persona may make a comeback soon. Thus, there is a chance that The Viper could cost Cody Rhodes his KOTR semifinal match next week. Alternatively, he may also resort to underhanded means if they both get to the final of the tournament at Night of Champions to prevent The American Nightmare from winning.
#1. Sami Zayn could defeat Cody Rhodes in the final
This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW saw Sami Zayn conquer Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Bron Breakker to win his King of the Ring qualifying bout. The OG Bloodline member will now face Randy Orton in the semifinal of the KOTR Tournament. Interestingly, the Canadian has a lot of momentum behind him right now, and he could end up winning the tournament.
With Gunther as the new World Heavyweight Champion, WWE may field Zayn against The Ring General once again. However, this could mean that the former four-time Intercontinental Champion might have to defeat Cody Rhodes in the final. Given that Zayn is a pure and popular babyface, The American Nightmare may face a clean defeat against The Underdog from the Underground.
It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Rhodes.