4 ways Drew McIntyre can return following time away from WWE after injuries

Drew McIntyre battled Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event in a Steel Cage match. The two former World Heavyweight Champions slugged it out, with Priest coming out on top by hitting a Con-Chair-To on The Scottish Psychopath.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, McIntyre is set to take some lengthy time off as part of his current WWE contract. He's also pretty banged up, which wasn't a secret based on her interviews over the past few months. He'll be healing up and be out for a while.

But how can McIntyre return to television? Let's look at four ways WWE could reintroduce The Scottish Warrior later this year.

#4. Drew McIntyre could take out Damian Priest

Damian Priest won at Saturday Night's Main Event. (Photo: WWE.com)

One of the likeliest possibilities for Drew McIntyre's return is getting his revenge on Damian Priest. Based on their current feud, McIntyre and Priest have one win against each other at WrestleMania 41 and Saturday Night's Main Event, respectively.

While Priest has two wins over McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 and Clash at the Castle: Scotland, both were for the World Heavyweight Championship. Their current feud seems more personal, and it deserves a third and final chapter later this year, like with McIntyre and CM Punk.

#3. John Cena might be next

John Cena has seven months left in his farewell tour, so there's plenty of time to set up more dream matches. Drew McIntyre doesn't have history with Cena, but one of The Scottish Psychopath's motivations is gold, and there's nothing better than the one currently in possession of The Last Real Champion.

McIntyre is also at the prime of his career, so it makes sense that he'll be one of the final matches of Cena's farewell tour. With his work as a heel, he could even help turn The Cenation Leader babyface again, since it's hard to see him retire as a bad guy.

#2. Drew McIntyre vs Jey Uso would be a good story

Jey Uso kicks Drew McIntyre. (Photo: WWE.com)

It's about gold and history at this point for Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso has both. The current World Heavyweight Champion began his ascent to the main event when he defeated McIntyre on RAW's Netflix debut. Jey would go on to win the Royal Rumble, earn a title opportunity at WrestleMania 40, and beat Gunther.

If McIntyre gets drafted to RAW or becomes a free agent during his hiatus, maybe he can target The Yeet Master and finally earn himself a proper World Heavyweight Title reign.

#1. Cody Rhodes feud is due

One of the rumored reasons for Drew McIntyre's move from RAW to SmackDown was the feud with Cody Rhodes. However, plans were changed when The Rock wanted Rhodes' soul, leading to the John Cena heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

If Rhodes somehow regains the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cena, McIntyre might be the perfect first challenger for The American Nightmare because of their history with The Rock. Maybe The Final Boss sent The Scottish Psychopath to take out Rhodes.

