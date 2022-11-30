4 ways Edge and Beth Phoenix could make their WWE return

Beth Phoenix and Edge are two of WWE's all-time greats. The Rated R Superstar is an 11-time world champion who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012. The Glamazon is herself a four-time champion who was likewise inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Unfortunately, neither star has appeared on television ever since Extreme Rules 2022. Edge battled Finn Balor in an I Quit Match at the big show, but lost when he gave up the bout to stop Rhea Ripley from hitting a brutal conchairto on Beth. After Edge quit, the menacing and disgusting Eradicator hit the conchairto anyway. Phoenix was physically devastated by the attack.

Still, Beth is a fighter. She and Edge will inevitably return to World Wrestling Entertainment, and likely within the next few months. When the pair do return to television, what can they do? Will they seek out revenge on Judgment Day? Could they move to the blue brand?

Below are four ways Edge and Beth Phoenix could make their WWE return.

#4. They could return to seek vengeance on Judgment Day

Judgment Day

Edge and The Judgment Day have a complicated history. The WWE Hall of Famer actually created the stable, recruiting Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest earlier this year. When Finn Balor joined the group, the trio viciously attacked Edge and eliminated him from the group.

The former WWE Champion attempted to get revenge on the faction, which ultimately led to the previously mentioned I Quit Match at Extreme Rules. With nearly a year-long story behind them, it's unlikely the feud will end without a satisfying conclusion of some kind.

When Edge and Beth Phoenix return to WWE, they will likely target Judgment Day. Beth will want revenge on Rhea Ripley and Edge will want to shut down the group that he helped create once and for all.

Perhaps the bout will feature steel chairs or other weapons due to the intensity of the rivalry. Could Edge and Phoenix battle the stable inside a steel cage or even Hell in a Cell? Only time will tell what kind of blowoff match will take place, but a bout of some kind feels inevitable.

#3. Beth Phoenix and Edge could start fresh on RAW and move on from Judgment Day

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are both RAW stars

Edge and Beth battling Judgment Day is the most likely and most obvious direction. Still, there's no guarantee that WWE will have the Hall of Fame couple battle the likes of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mystero, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest.

The Glamazon and The Rated R Superstar could return to WWE RAW and fight somebody else entirely. There are plenty of stars for them to battle either individually or, for the sake of this list, collectively. RAW has a stacked roster offering numerous exciting bouts.

For example, the Hall of Fame duo could team up to fight Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. While there isn't an obvious reason for the two sides to feud, making a story between the two pairs wouldn't be challenging. Edge is maniacal enough to hit the Spear on Johnny Wrestling for no reason, giving the Hall of Fame couple an exciting new rivalry.

#2. Edge and Beth Phoenix could both enter the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble matches

While Edge and Beth Phoenix could return to WWE RAW at any time in the next two months, their return may not come immediately. Instead, World Wrestling Entertainment may want the Hall of Famers to return on January 28th, 2023.

January 28th is the date of the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Both stars are legends who have had impressive showings in Royal Rumble matches in the past. Edge has even won the Rumble on a handful of occasions.

If Edge wins the Men's Royal Rumble Match, he could challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. If Beth wins her bout, she could have a dream match with either Bianca Belair or Ronda Rousey.

There's also the possibility of challenging Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship. Charlotte Flair has proven that it's possible to use the WrestleMania title shot on an NXT Championship in the past.

#1. They could appear on SmackDown to fight mixed-tag teams on the brand

There's a chance that Edge and Beth Phoenix won't even appear on RAW upon returning to WWE television. While they could appear on NXT, the more likely alternative to RAW is Friday Night SmackDown.

If the Hall of Fame couple do move to the blue brand, there's a handful of exciting mixed-tag team matches the pair could partake in. Madcap Moss and Emma have brought their real-life relationship to the television screen and the two couples clashing would be a lot of fun.

There are also a handful of stables featuring a blend of male and female superstars. If Phoenix and Edge were heels, they could battle Hit Row. If the married couple stay babyfaces, they could feud with The Viking Raiders & Valhalla or even Legado del Fantasma. No matter who they'd battle, the Hall of Famers would help elevate their opposition to a new level.

