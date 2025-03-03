4 ways Fenix can debut on WWE RAW tonight

WWE has introduced a few new stars recently, but arguably the most popular has been Penta. The former AEW, IMPACT, Lucha Underground, and AAA performer officially made his main roster debut in January after leaving All Elite Wrestling last year.

His brother, Rey Fenix, was somebody who also wanted out of AEW. Interestingly, Tony Khan refused to let Fenix out of his contract and instead added injury time to his deal to keep him longer. The 34-year-old was publicly agitated by this and it seemed as if his exit from the company wouldn't have come any sooner.

Fenix was removed from the AEW roster page and he has been reportedly released from the company. Other reports indicate that World Wrestling Entertainment is already making plans for his arrival.

With Fenix being free and clear of any contractual obligations to AEW, he could join World Wrestling Entertainment as soon as tonight's RAW. This article will look at a handful of ways he could show up on the red brand.

Below are four ways Fenix can debut on WWE RAW tonight:

#4. A vignette could air hyping his debut

Instead of debuting in person, WWE could decide to hype Fenix's debut for several weeks. The best and most effective way to do this is by utilizing teaser vignettes that create buzz among fans.

Fenix's brother Penta is a great example of how effective this approach could be. WWE aired vignettes for weeks hyping up the luchador's debut. They started somewhat vague, but as more were released, they became more obviously made for Penta specifically.

The same happened with Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. The Motor City Machine Guns had a few vignettes before officially debuting. It worked for all three stars, so it might work for Rey Fenix too.

#3. Fenix could help Penta with Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser

Speaking of Penta, he is currently engaged in a feud with two very talented WWE Superstars on Monday Night RAW. Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne have both had their issues with the luchador and things have become extremely physical lately.

Penta has managed to defeat both men in singles competition, but Ludwig Kaiser stood tall when the three battled it out on WWE RAW in a Triple Threat Match. While Kaiser and Dunne don't like each other, they don't seem above working together to take care of the lucha star if necessary.

This, of course, could be where Fenix comes in. If Ludwig and Pete Dunne work together to beat down Penta tonight, Fenix could make his official debut by saving his brother. He could send both men out of the ring and hit a spectacular dive. From there, The Lucha Brothers could battle Kaiser and Dunne in tag team action at a later date.

#2. Penta and Fenix could challenge the World Tag Team Champions

WWE's tag team division has been picking up a lot of steam, especially on SmackDown. RAW is still working to match that same level, but there are a few interesting feuds. One of which surrounds the World Tag Team Championship.

The current champions, The War Raiders, have been battling it out with The Creed Brothers from American Made. In fact, the two WWE teams will go at it with the World Tag Team Titles on the line tonight on RAW.

If Rey makes his debut tonight, The Lucha Brothers could go face-to-face with whoever wins the World Tag Team Title match. Supposing it is The War Raiders, The Lucha Bros could then challenge them to a future title match, perhaps at WrestleMania 41.

#1. He could help the Latino World Order against The New Day on WWE RAW

The Latino World Order is a faction on WWE RAW currently comprised of Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Unfortunately, Rey is out of action thanks to a vicious attack by The New Day.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been routinely targeting the LWO, and the faction has been trying its best to fight back. However, the underhanded tactics of The New Day ultimately leave the WWE stable on the losing end of things.

That could change on RAW tonight. Dragon Lee could reach out to an old contact in Fenix and the lucha star could debut, join the Latino World Order, and help Lee handle The New Day. This could eventually lead to Fenix and Dragon Lee vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on a future episode of RAW.

