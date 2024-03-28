4 ways Hulk Hogan could be involved with WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 is just over a week away. Triple H and Co. are determined to make this year's Show of Shows the biggest and most successful 'Mania in the history of WWE. Needless to say, fans are beyond hyped for the premium live event.

Most of the top names in the industry will be at the big show. This includes the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, LA Knight, and more.

One surprising name that is rumored to possibly make an appearance at WrestleMania XL is Hulk Hogan. The man responsible for Hulkamania running wild for decades being there would make sense, as he headlined the first-ever show. Still, fans aren't all excited about the possibility of him showing up.

Regardless, there is a good chance that The Hulkster will indeed appear at The Show of Shows. If he does end up making an on-screen appearance, one may wonder what he will do. In this article, we will look at a handful of things the former WWE Champion could end up doing at The Biggest Show of the Year.

Below are four ways Hulk Hogan could be involved with WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. Hulk Hogan could narrate the cold open

WWE's major events feature a cold open. At one time, these were primarily highlight videos set to some kind of rock music. As time progressed, they became more cinematic.

Legends, top stars, and even celebrities will talk over incredibly shot footage and WWE programming to hype fans up for the event. The likes of Kevin Hart, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and even LL Cool J have played the role in the past.

Hulk Hogan could be the one who does it this time around. Given that he was at the first-ever WrestleMania and had major moments in many other past events, it would make sense if he'd be the man to hype the crowd up and emphasize the gravity of the 40th Showcase of the Immortals.

#3. He could be the host again

Hulk Hogan is not going to compete at WWE WrestleMania XL. While he may tell some people that he has another match left in him, this is pretty much not the case. He is past his prime and has a history of health problems.

That doesn't mean The Hulkster can't be on-screen, however. CM Punk mentioned that even if he's hurt, he can still use his mouth on WWE RAW this week. The same logic could apply to the legendary Hulk Hogan.

Hogan could end up being the host of WrestleMania since one hasn't been appointed yet. This wouldn't be a new role for him, as he had co-hosted 'Mania 37 alongside Titus O'Neil. The Hulkster doing it again may feel repetitive, but it is certainly possible.

#2. Hulk could introduce the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 features some great inductees. As of now, six individuals have been confirmed for the class, with another star or two possibly being revealed in the coming week.

The stars confirmed for this year's class include Bull Nakano, The U.S. Express (Barry Windham & Mike Rotunda), Thunderbolt Patterson, Muhammad Ali, and Paul Heyman. Meanwhile, Hulk Hogan is a former inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame himself.

For a long time, Mean Gene Okerlund would introduce the Hall of Fame class and host the ceremony. Jerry Lawler later took up the role. Now that Gene has passed and Jerry has health issues, Hogan could be the one who takes the stage at WrestleMania this year to give the legends their praise and allow the crowd to cheer for these newly cemented Hall of Famers. He could announce each one and let them soak up the spotlight.

#1. He could be a guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect"

Grayson Waller is one of WWE's most entertaining and annoying superstars. The cocky heel will brag and put himself over any chance he gets. Waller will also tear down anyone he sees fit, especially if it makes him feel more important in the process.

The Moment Maker is perhaps best known for his talk show called "The Grayson Waller Effect." This is a show that airs during SmackDown on a semi-regular basis. It has also been featured at premium live events.

There's a chance that Waller will host a WrestleMania edition of his show. Hulk Hogan could be his guest. Inevitably, he may be spoken down to, which could lead to an active roster member coming out and taking Waller out. Perhaps Chad Gable, for example, could appear and make Grayson tap out for disrespecting a legend.

