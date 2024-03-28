"We don't want him," "NO GOD PLEASE NO" - WWE Universe dejected over rumors of legend returning at WrestleMania XL

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to seemingly reject the idea of a legend returning at WrestleMania XL. The name in question is Hulk Hogan.

The Hulkster is one of the most famous names in the pro wrestling world. He started his career with World Wrestling Entertainment/Federation in 1979. Hogan won several titles during his career. He is still famous among fans for his lengthy world title reign, which many believe will be surpassed by Roman Reigns in the coming months if the latter retains against Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

According to a recent report, many legends are set to appear at WrestleMania XL, including Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan.

WrestleOps' official Twitter posted the report about The Hulkster's WrestleMania status, which caught the attention of several fans. Viewers started sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

One fan wrote that they did not want to see Hulk Hogan return at WrestleMania XL.

Another Twitter user was seemingly disinterested in watching Hogan possibly appear at The Show of Shows.

One fan wrote that they wanted to see Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena instead of Hulk Hogan.

Some more fans rejected the idea of the former WWE Champion attending 'Mania in Philadelphia.

One fan claimed that WWE wanted Hulk Hogan to come face-to-face with Roman Reigns because of the battle of their world title reigns.

A fan wrote that it would be a risky move for WWE to bring back Hogan because some viewers might not like it.

Another fan wanted to see Stone Cold and John Cena instead of The Hulkster.

Tommy Dreamer wants to see WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appear at WrestleMania XL

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer said he would want to see WWE legend Rikishi and other members of The Bloodline get involved at Night Two of WrestleMania XL to aid Roman Reigns.

Dreamer also mentioned that he wished to see Hulk Hogan and John Cena return to side with Cody Rhodes.

"We know about all Legends deals. We know about all this stuff. I'd break out everybody for night two. Hey, I call in Rikishi. I call in any Bloodline member who's gonna be able to do something. You bring them there. And I also go, if this is Cody's night, you bring in the Hulk Hogans, you bring in the John Cenas, you bring in anybody who held that title or anybody who's like, 'You wanna be the face? Do you realize what this means?' And all these little different endorsements."

It will be interesting to see how the crowd will react if Hulk Hogan returns to World Wrestling Entertainment at WrestleMania XL.

