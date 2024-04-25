WWE is set to change again on the Draft edition of SmackDown, and Jacob Fatu could be among one of those big changes.

Solo Sikoa has started to remake The Bloodline in his image, and he probably won't stop on one of the biggest episodes of SmackDown. He's already added the vicious Tama Tonga to his side during the absence of Roman Reigns.

Is Jacob Fatu the next star to be added to Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline? If he is, he could debut on the SmackDown edition of the WWE Draft in one of the next four ways.

#4. Rikishi brings him to SmackDown

One voice that hasn't been heard on a WWE screen during The Bloodline saga is Rikishi. The WWE legend is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Due to his ties to Roman Reigns and The Rock, he could have been brought in during the buildup to WrestleMania 40.

With The Tribal Chief and The Great One currently absent, Rikishi could fill the void of a veteran voice of the family. He could give his two cents on the situation and either approve or disapprove of what Solo has done.

He could bring Jacob Fatu along with him, but whatever happens after that would be must-see TV. Would Jacob listen to Rikishi or The Tribal Heir? If any of the new blood attacked the former WWE star, it would get instant heat.

#3. Kevin Owens gets another featured beatdown

Kevin Owens didn't have a good day last week and could be in for more this week.

The former Universal Champion was, unfortunately, one of the first targets of Solo Sikoa. After kicking Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline following a vicious assault, Sikoa and Tama Tonga targeted Kevin Owens.

There hasn't been an explanation for why Owens was singled out, but it could be due to being a constant thorn in The Bloodline's side. He was one of the first challengers to Reigns as the Universal Champ. The Prizefighter was also instrumental in Sami Zayn and Jey Uso leaving the faction.

Solo could claim he's taking out the threats for good but do so again with a debuting Jacob Fatu. It would add another layer to the group with a star who is an anomaly like The Samoan Werewolf.

#2. Solo Sikoa announces another addition to his ranks

Solo Sikoa used to be a man of few words, but since WrestleMania 40, that has all changed. While he doesn't go on lengthy rants like The Rock or Paul Heyman, when he speaks, it is with a purpose.

The attack on Jimmy was after a brief statement from The Tribal Heir, so he could make things easy by simply announcing the arrival of Jacob Fatu.

It would be unlike how he's handled business thus far but would likely lead to a more eventful first encounter for whoever crosses this new version of the faction.

#1. Jacob Fatu attacks Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes needs eyes in the back of his head on SmackDown.

The biggest way to make an immediate impact is to attack the top star of SmackDown. After WrestleMania 40, that star is now Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare ended The Bloodline's reign atop WWE after nearly four years.

He hasn't crossed paths with the new iteration of the faction, so the encounter could be saved for the Draft edition of SmackDown. Rhodes will be focusing on AJ Styles and Backlash Premium Live Event, making a blindside attack extremely effective.

Jacob Fatu is a special athlete and will be a player in WWE sooner rather than later. Sikoa isn't shy about sending messages, and Fatu attacking the new face of the company would send a huge message to everyone.