4 ways John Cena could be involved with WWE Backlash this week

WWE Backlash France is set to take place this Saturday. As the name implies, the big premium live event will be held in Europe. More specifically, the show will air live from LDLC Arena in Decines-Charpieu in Lyon, France.

There are currently five matches confirmed for the show. This includes AJ Styles vs. Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest, a Women's Tag Team Championship match featuring The Kabuki Warriors taking on Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair, Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton, and The Bloodline in tag team action against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Interestingly, a massive name is in town ahead of the big show. 16-time World Champion John Cena has been spotted in France, which is quite interesting given that the big show is just a few days away.

Naturally, some fans are now debating whether The Face That Runs the Place will appear at Backlash France this Saturday. While not confirmed, it is certainly a possibility. This article will look at a handful of ways the legendary star could be used at the big-time premium live event.

Below are four ways John Cena could be involved in WWE Backlash this week.

#4. He could be the special guest host

Expand Tweet

A special guest host can have various degrees of involvement. The old RAW guest hosts WWE would bring in, who were often celebrities, sometimes acted as special General Managers for one night only. This led to all sorts of interesting moments and matches.

There are also WrestleMania hosts. The power this specific role holds seems to vary from year to year. There have been times when the guest hosts have had matchmaking duties, but at other points, they're seemingly just presenters there to hype up the crowd.

There's a chance that John Cena could be the surprise guest host for WWE Backlash France. He could make sure the superstars stay in line, while also entertaining the fans in attendance with his incredible microphone skills and a level of wit second to none.

#3. John Cena could tease WWE bringing WrestleMania to France

Expand Tweet

WWE held their Money in the Bank on July 1st, 2023. The big show was the first-ever Money in the Bank held in the United Kingdom. The show aired live from the O2 Arena in London, England, with close to 19,000 fans in attendance.

John Cena made a special appearance at this show. He hyped up the WWE Universe and then teased bringing WrestleMania to England, which caused the crowd to come unglued. He then laid out Grayson Waller to end the segment.

A similar segment could happen at Backlash France. John Cena could come out to the ring to hype up the crowd before teasing a potential WrestleMania in the country of France. This time he might get interrupted by the other half of A-Town Down Under and his former WrestleMania opponent, Austin Theory. The French fans will definitely enjoy Cena hitting an AA on the arrogant youngster.

#2. He could accept an open challenge

Expand Tweet

Another option for John Cena is to surprisingly accept an open challenge of some kind. The Backlash France card only has five matches booked, which means an impromptu sixth bout could be added at the last minute.

For example, The Ring General himself, Gunther, could appear and hold an open challenge to prove his dominance. He decimated Xavier Woods on WWE Monday Night RAW but is still on a war path after losing his Intercontinental Championship. Cena vs. Gunther could be a great match if The Ring General were to hold an open challenge.

Alternatively, there are other talented performers not booked for the show yet. Grayson Waller, Logan Paul, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, and Bronson Reed are all currently free. Any one of them could hold an open challenge that Cena accepts.

#1. Cena could once again target Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

John Cena has had a lot of issues with The Bloodline over the past several years. While the former WWE Champion is only a part-timer, most of his recent returns end up with him having some kind of issue with Roman Reigns and other members of The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa and Cena, in particular, have had a lot of issues in the past year. The two clashed at Crown Jewel last year in Saudi Arabia, and Solo dominated Cena in brutal fashion. The Face That Runs the Place then got a level of revenge at WWE WrestleMania XL Sunday when he took out The Tribal Heir during the main event.

Cena could do the same thing on Saturday. Solo Sikoa will team up with Tama Tonga. The Bloodline stars will fight Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. If the duo cheats or has interference of any kind, Cena could show up to fight them off once again or simply target Solo. This could ultimately lead to the two having a big-time rematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback