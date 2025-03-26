4 ways John Cena ruin pro wrestling without winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night and it featured a fascinating segment between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. The two are set for a major match at WrestleMania 41, but something Cena said was arguably even more interesting than their impending match.

Ad

While ranting and raving about how fans have treated him and 'abused' him over the years, Cena revealed his ultimate goal. Not only does he want to win the world championship and become a 17-time and record-breaking world champion, but he wants to ruin professional wrestling.

Cena didn't go into too many details regarding what that means. Still, his goal is clear. He wants to ruin something millions of fans love and will apparently do so by any means necessary.

Ad

Trending

This article will look at an interesting scenario in which Cena doesn't win the world title at WrestleMania. If his goal is to still ruin pro wrestling, how might he do it? There are a number of ways he could still achieve his goal.

Below are four ways John Cena ruin pro wrestling without winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#4. He could injure Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena will be a great match, but there is a very real chance that Cody will retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. With that being said, there is a way for John to ruin pro wrestling even without winning the title through that match.

Ad

There is a chance John could injure The American Nightmare in the match. Now, fans know that Cody Rhodes can take a lot of punishment. His infamous Hell in a Cell Match with Seth Rollins proved how hard he can go even when hurt.

While Cody won that match injured, he then had to leave for a long time. If Cena causes a similar incident to take place, it would damage WWE. The company would lose their top champion and star for what could be as long as a year depending on the injury. Cena's actions would really hurt things then.

Ad

#3. John Cena could crash Jey Uso's moment if he wins the World Heavyweight Title

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena and Cody Rhodes isn't the only world title match the men will have over WWE WrestleMania weekend. Gunther will be putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the insanely popular Jey Uso.

While technically the match can go in any direction, it seems all but guaranteed that Jey will win the World Heavyweight Title. It would kill his character if WWE has him lose after building him up all these weeks. That doesn't mean there won't be some kind of drama after, however.

Ad

As Jey celebrates his World Heavyweight Championship win, John Cena could show up and attack Jey Uso. Frustrated over his loss to Cody, Cena could bruise and bloody Uso, setting up a future title match between them so John can still try to win his 17th world title. This would ruin the fans' time and still potentially lead to a broken record.

#2. The Rock could strip Rhodes of the Undisputed WWE Title at Cena's request

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ruining pro wrestling can be done in a number of ways, but perhaps the easiest way to do it is by angering fans. If WWE fans turn on the product, that will essentially ruin the industry.

One way to really upset fans would be an abuse of power and that's what John Cena can do. Not on his own, however. He will need help from The Final Boss.

The Rock is on the TKO Board of Directors, meaning he has a lot of power in WWE. Given his relationship with Cena, The Final Boss could strip Cody of the world title. In doing so, it would make fans furious, damaging the company image and thus wrestling as a whole.

Ad

#1. He could bring back the spinner belt and call himself the world champion

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is one last other way John Cena can ruin pro wrestling, but it would be in a way that fans wouldn't see coming. The WWE star could bring back something fans hate.

The Face That Runs The Place could bring back the spinner belt. The title was his custom version of the WWE Championship and the audience mostly hated it. This is especially true for traditionalists.

Not only that, but if he carried around a belt he didn't earn, it would anger fans and wrestlers alike. On top of that, it would dilute the prestige of the two world titles that already exist. This would again be damaging and frustrating, which may be the way John Cena can try to ruin pro wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback