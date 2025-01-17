4 ways Malakai aka Aleister Black can return to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2025 PLE

Could a top All Elite Wrestling star soon be WWE-bound? That is what many are pondering based on recent reports from various wrestling newsletters and sources. More specifically, there is a belief Malakai Black could soon be going to the Triple H-led promotion.

The Antihero isn't new to World Wrestling Entertainment. He previously competed in the global juggernaut as Aleister Black and even held the NXT Championship under the watchful eye of Triple H.

Now, there is word that Black is leaving All Elite Wrestling. Not only that, but apparently powerful people in World Wrestling Entertainment see the 39-year-old as a potential main eventer, at least according to some reports.

With the Royal Rumble around the corner, could Black make his return at the big event? This article will look at a few ways the spooky former NXT Champion could potentially return at the next premium live event set to be held in Indianapolis.

Below are four ways Malakai aka Aleister Black can return to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2025:

#4. He could partake in the Men's Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble Match is a staple in WWE history. The bout has been around for close to four decades now and has had some of the very best involved. This includes 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, The Undertaker, Gunther, and various others.

This year's bout is looking absolutely stacked. WWE legends and top modern stars have been announced for the match. This includes John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso.

The Royal Rumble Match is known for surprises and that could mean Aleister Black returns in the big-time 30-man match. While he would be unlikely to win upon returning, his comeback would set the wrestling world on fire.

#3. WWE could air a vignette hyping up his return

While Aleister Black appearing in person and competing at the WWE Royal Rumble would be awesome, it might not be the approach Triple H takes. The Game may instead decide to roll out Black's return more slowly and in a calculated manner.

More specifically, Triple H might decide to reintroduce Aleister Black by showing a vignette promoting his incoming arrival during the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. For example, it could air in between major matches.

An alternative take of the same concept could happen while a star is celebrating post-match. For example, the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match could be celebrating his victory when suddenly a Black vignette airs on-screen. This would immediately set up a feud and create a lot of buzz.

#2. He could challenge Gunther to a future match

Gunther is the most dominant champion in modern WWE. His reigns as both Intercontinental Champion and NXT United Kingdom Champion set records. Now, he is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

That title could be in jeopardy. He will be defending the gold against Jey Uso at the next Saturday Night's Main Event. Jey is a formidable competitor and could pull off the upset, even if Gunther has generally dominated in the past.

Supposing The Ring General stands tall at SNME, he might appear at the Royal Rumble to gloat about his successes. If he does, Aleister Black's music could hit and he could interrupt matters. From there, Black and Gunther could have a stare-down or even a brawl that eventually sets up a major title match between the two at a later date.

#1. Aleister Black could attack Cody Rhodes

The final entry on this list highlighting ways Aleister Black could debut may seem familiar to fans who watch All Elite Wrestling. When Black returns to the sports entertainment juggernaut, he could shockingly attack or even mist Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare and Aleister aren't strangers, as this is exactly what went down in All Elite Wrestling. Before Cody left the promotion to return to WWE, he and Black feuded. Now, they could do it again in front of a significantly larger audience.

Cody is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion and he has been feuding with Kevin Owens. Supposing their rivalry ends at the Royal Rumble, a Black attack or confrontation of some kind could then lead to the pair feuding, perhaps with a big match at Elimination Chamber. From there, Cody could focus on WrestleMania 41.

