4 Ways Roman Reigns can still feud with Jey Uso despite being injured

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns emerged victorious in the Tribal Combat against his cousin, Jey Uso, at SummerSlam. The family affair was supposed to be one-on-one until a winner was decided.

Despite that caveat, both Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa interfered to Roman's benefit. Solo blatantly attacked Jey during the match. Jimmy emerged towards the end of the bout to pull Jey out of the ring during a pin attempt. He also kicked his twin brother.

Another fallout from their match at SummerSlam was that The Tribal Chief apparently suffered an injury. While his lighter schedule lessens that problem, there are other ways that Roman Reigns can still feud with Jey Uso. Here are four ways the family drama can continue despite the injury.

#4. The tribal elders could set up a series of tests for Jey Uso

Could the Tribal Elders intervene in the ongoing family drama?

The entire Bloodline drama centers around the familial and cultural connection of the Usos and Roman Reigns. The Samoan culture has a Tribal Chief who is the unquestioned leader with the influence to do anything.

Though injured, Reigns is still that person. The tribal elders could intervene on his behalf since they approved the Tribal Combat at SummerSlam. If losing that match also means that Jey is excommunicated, the elders could set up a series of tests for Jey.

Roman could request this treatment for Jey since he was victorious. Perhaps Jey is thrust into unfavorable matches, or he must return to The Bloodline and not have any say. The elders are an integral part of the culture, so Paul Heyman could receive word from them of these trials for Jey.

#3. Roman Reigns could force Jey to overcome a series of challenging matches

Another way Roman Reigns could flex his power is to sit on the sideline while he forces Jey to battle numerous foes. This could be in a series of unfair handicapped matches or others like a gauntlet match.

Being members of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief could select names like Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, and Karrion Kross for back-to-back-to-back opponents. He could even have Jey face The Nigerian Giant, Omos.

The caveat could be that if Jey doesn't overcome each opponent, he will be shunned from the family.

#2. Jimmy Uso could battle his brother on Reigns' behalf

Jimmy Uso helped Roman Reigns overcome Jey Uso in Tribal Combat.

A big surprise in the Tribal Combat match was Jimmy Uso preventing his brother from beating Roman Reigns. Jimmy disrupted the pin attempt and superkicked his brother before leaving ringside.

The brothers will clash at some point. Payback is the next premium live event, and this situation seems perfectly suited for that type of event. It's unclear if Jimmy is back to join the Bloodline or if he's simply out for revenge on Jey.

However it plays out, Jimmy could fill in as Jey's main adversary until The Tribal Chief is ready to return. The brothers have always been on the same page, so this is a new wrinkle in their relationship.

#1. He could force Solo Sikoa to end Jey's career

As the weeks pass, there are small seeds of dissent planted between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. Sikoa is the final family member who is still loyal to The Head of the Table. He still takes commands from Reigns and backs him up in matches and segments.

Despite his alignment with Reigns, Sikoa has had some hesitation over the last few months. Reigns will stop him from retaliating, or he will expect Solo to obediently fall in line behind him. The two have even accidentally collided in matches.

One huge test of Sikoa's loyalty would be if Roman Reigns decrees that Solo end his brother's career. That would be the perfect time for Solo to refuse the order and turn on The Tribal Chief. It would also further the angle of The Bloodline imploding. They have had miscommunications, but that order would be the ultimate test of Sikoa's loyalty.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee