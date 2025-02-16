4 ways Roman Reigns could make his WWE return at Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television since Royal Rumble 2025. The Tribal Chief competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match and reignited his rivalry with Seth Rollins. The former Shield stablemates attempted to eliminate each other, and CM Punk capitalized on the situation and sent them both flying over the top rope.

Seth Rollins snapped following the elimination and hit Roman Reigns with a Stomp on top of the steel steps. Reigns was escorted backstage by Paul Heyman following the attack and has not been seen since.

Listed below are four ways Roman Reigns could return at Elimination Chamber 2025.

#4. Roman Reigns could attack Seth Rollins at WWE Elimination Chamber

Seth Rollins will be squaring off against Finn Balor tomorrow night on WWE RAW. If The Visionary wins the bout, he will qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE on March 1. Roman Reigns could interfere in the Men's Elimination Chamber match and attack Seth Rollins as a way to get revenge for his actions at the Royal Rumble.

The veteran could also interfere in the Men's Elimination Chamber match while wearing Shield gear as a way to play mind games with Rollins. The former World Heavyweight Champion interfered in Reigns' match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL while wearing his attire from The Shield. This would be a great way to set up a potential dream match between Rollins and Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41 later this year.

#3. He could be added to the Men's Elimination Chamber match

John Cena did not have to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1. Instead, the legend was simply booked into the match after coming up short at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Cena made it to the final two of the Men's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Jey Uso.

Paul Heyman could approach SmackDown General Manger Nick Aldis in the next couple of weeks and demand that Roman Reigns be added to the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Aldis would likely have no choice but to give The Head of the Table a spot in the match after Cena was gifted the opportunity.

#2. The Tribal Chief could confront Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match on WWE RAW's debut episode of Netflix last month. Sikoa has not been taking the loss well, and it has led to tension with his Bloodline stablemates. The 31-year-old accidentally hit Tama Tonga with a Samoan Spike during a brawl with Cody Rhodes this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

The Bloodline could be present at the PLE next month and may try to interfere in the Men's Elimination Chamber match after Jacob Fatu failed to qualify on SmackDown. Reigns may be at the event as well and could confront Sikoa backstage. The confrontation could lead to their rivalry continuing or Sikoa finally acknowledging Reigns as his Tribal Chief after losing to him last month.

#1. The Head of the Table may help CM Punk win the Men's Elimination Chamber match

CM Punk agreed to team up with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline for the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024. Punk agreed to help the faction defeat Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline in exchange for a favor from Paul Heyman.

Punk has not revealed what the favor was yet, but it could become crystal clear at Elimination Chamber 2025. At the request of Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns could interfere in the Men's Elimination Chamber match and help Punk pick up a victory, resulting in the Second City Saint being featured in the first WrestleMania main event of his career.

