WWE legend explains why Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble instead of John Cena

Jey Uso surprisingly won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match after eliminating runner-up John Cena. In a recent podcast episode, WWE legend Matt Hardy explained the logic behind Uso's unexpected victory.

Many thought Cena would begin his Farewell Tour by winning his final Royal Rumble on February 1. The 16-time World Champion looked on course to become a three-time 'Rumble winner after eliminating Logan Paul in the closing stages. However, Uso knocked him off the ring apron to book his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

Hardy said on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy that Uso gained more than Cena by winning the 'Rumble for the first time:

"If John Cena wins the Royal Rumble, he's already John Cena," Hardy said. "He doesn't really gain anything from it. It's just, 'Oh, he's won another 'Rumble, yay, John Cena rules, one last time.' It is his last one, no doubt, but in the big scheme of things that doesn't do anything and he's not gonna be at the next year's Royal Rumble. Jey Uso, it takes him from here [middle level] to here [top level] and he is gonna be in next year's Royal Rumble and the following year's Royal Rumble. He's got Royal Rumbles to come down the road." [45:19 – 45:46]

WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19-20. As a result of his victory, Uso can choose to challenge for a World Title at the event. The World Heavyweight Championship is currently held by Gunther, while Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Matt Hardy compares Jey Uso to himself

In 2009, Matt Hardy defeated Jeff Hardy in a brother vs. brother Extreme Rules Match at WrestleMania 25. At the time, Jeff was a fan favorite and had already reached main-event status.

Matt Hardy believes Jey Uso needed to win the Royal Rumble in the same way he benefited from beating his brother on the WrestleMania stage:

"When I wrestled Jeff at WrestleMania 25, if Jeff Hardy wins, he is already mega popular and loved. It doesn't really change. It doesn't make him more loved, it doesn't really change a lot about him because he's already been the World Champion, but if Matt Hardy wins it elevates him a whole lot, and it did, and I was gaining a ton of momentum until I broke my hand and then I had my abdominal tear and everything else, then I had to be out for a while." [46:03 – 46:25]

Hardy also provided a positive update on The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE following the company's recent multi-year deal with TNA.

What did you make of Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

