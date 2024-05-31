4 ways Solo Sikoa can become a monster heel for a WWE WrestleMania match vs. Roman Reigns 

Nearly four years have passed since The Bloodline story began in WWE, and things are only getting more intense. Now, the stage seems set for an all-out civil war among the current and former members.

Even though The Tribal Chief hasn't appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline storyline has continued to pick up momentum, with Solo Sikoa assuming the role of a leader.

While nothing is official yet, fans have speculated that The Tribal Heir and The Head of The Table are destined to collide. WrestleMania 41 could be a reasonable destination for this spectacular showdown, especially if The Rock is occupied with Cody by then.

Trending

But considering The Tribal Chief's incredible track record of facing A-listers at The Show of Shows, WWE must do everything to transform Solo Sikoa into a generational heel before the next 'Mania. Here are four ways to do that:

#4. The Enforcer unleashes a spine-chilling attack on Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns' arc as The Tribal Chief has seen him square off against almost every top WWE Superstar. Not only that, but he has also rubbed his stablemates, i.e., The Usos and Sami Zayn, the wrong way.

The only true ally he has had since 2020 is Paul Heyman. The Wiseman even chose to turn his back on his longest-running client, Brock Lesnar, in favor of Roman Reigns. So, it's not an exaggeration to state that The Bloodline head honcho genuinely cares about Heyman.

But with Reigns temporarily out of the equation, who's to guarantee that The Special Counsel isn't walking among wolves with his involvement with the updated Bloodline? Attacking Heyman could be one of the most effective ways for Solo Sikoa to express how cold-blooded he is.

Laying a SmackDown on a defenseless Wiseman when he has no credible clients to defend him would push The Enforcer's stock as a villain to unimaginable heights.

#3. Solo makes his feud with Roman Reigns deeply personal

The rich history of professional wrestling is a witness to the fact that storylines involving wrestlers' personal lives are certified draws. While The Bloodline saga frequently touches upon the wrestlers' real-life bonds with one another, Solo Sikoa has the opportunity to take things up a notch. All he has to do is cut a disrespectful promo on The Tribal Chief's family.

Such a bold move would convince the WWE Universe that there are no boundaries that The Enforcer wouldn't cross to get into Roman's head.

For those unaware, The Head of The Table puts his family above everyone and everything—even his illustrious professional wrestling career. So, to have his subordinate berate his family would send him down a path of fury that he has never walked before.

#2. The Tribal Heir racks up decisive wins against top WWE Superstars

Expand Tweet

Since last fall, one common complaint concerning Solo's booking has been his poor win-loss record following his squash victory against John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

For The Tribal Heir to be seen as a credible opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, Solo Sikoa needs to go on a ruthless winning spree to create an aura around himself.

Thus, WWE should start booking the 31-year-old heel as a force to be reckoned with. Over the next few months, he should secure dominant wins over accomplished fan favorites. Be it Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, or even Bobby Lashley, Solo needs to keep running roughshod over the top names until he's standing across the ring from his Tribal Chief.

After all, following an incredible string of five consecutive WrestleMania main events, The Big Dog needs his next 'Mania foe to look beyond indestructible.

#1. The Rock acknowledges Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief

In December 2023, Roman Reigns announced that Solo Sikoa would succeed him as The Tribal Chief at the right time. However, given the recent events, it seems the 2015 Royal Rumble winner might have made a costly mistake.

With The Head of The Table taking a hiatus from WWE, he would fully expect to be acknowledged as The Tribal Chief upon his return. However, chances are that Roman will be met with a betrayal of epic proportions once he's back in the fold.

With The Rock repeatedly dubbing himself as The Final Boss, The Great One might still be upset that Roman Reigns didn't walk out of WrestleMania XL as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion despite having massive odds stacked in his favor.

So, The People's Champion might exercise his power as a heel corporate figure and deem The Big Dog unfit to lead The Bloodline. The mantle would then pass on to The Tribal Heir, Solo Sikoa, whom The Rock would acknowledge. This would result in the sneaky spiker shooting straight for the 'top heel' spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback