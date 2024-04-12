4 ways WWE should book Bron Breakker on SmackDown this week - Huge challenge to Cody Rhodes, new NXT call-up, and more

WWE has a plethora of talented performers, many of whom are new to the main roster scene. Stars such as Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and The Creed Brothers have recently joined RAW and SmackDown. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez and Ilja Dragunov are both eligible for the upcoming Draft, meaning a call-up is likely imminent.

Perhaps the recently called-up star with the most potential to be a major face of the company is Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of former WCW Champion Scott Steiner.

Bron has already had a lot of success in World Wrestling Entertainment. While on NXT, Bron won the prized NXT Championship on two separate occasions along with the NXT Tag Team Title. He also won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Now that Breakker is on Nick Aldis' Friday Night SmackDown, a lot of eyes are on what he may do next. This article will take a look at a few things that the powerful Breakker could and should do on SmackDown this Friday.

Below are four ways WWE should book Bron Breakker on SmackDown this week

#4. He should squash another wrestler on WWE SmackDown

Bron Breakker isn't completely new to the SmackDown brand. He signed to WWE's main roster a few months ago now and has competed in singles matches on two separate occasions. They have been quite interesting too.

The star's first match on WWE SmackDown saw him defeat Dante Chen in about a minute. A few weeks later Bron destroyed Xyon Quinn in a matter of seconds. He has been destructive and that might not stop any time soon.

On the next edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Bron could and arguably should have another squash match of some kind. Perhaps the competition could level up slightly, but in the end, he should dominate. In many ways, the company could replicate the Goldberg formula with Bron Breakker.

#3. Bron Breakker should stand up to Logan Paul

Logan Paul is an odd combination of things. He's an actor, amateur boxer, mixed martial artist, podcaster, social media influencer, and WWE Superstar. While fans expected him to flop in the wrestling world, he proved himself to be a natural. Paul is the current United States Champion and defeated Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to win it.

The Maverick had a huge night at WrestleMania. Logan defended his WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Despite the odds being stacked against him, Paul ultimately won the bout and retained his title.

This means that Logan Paul will soon need another challenger. If somebody needs to step up to Paul, Bron Breakker could be the one to do it. Fans would get behind the youngster instantly if he hits the Spear on The Maverick and stakes his claim to the coveted belt.

#2. He should be joined by Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin has had a lot of ups and downs in WWE. He is a former United States Champion who has dealt with a variety of gimmicks, many of which never quite fit him. Since moving to the white and gold brand, however, Corbin has shown a new and exciting side of himself.

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin spent time together on NXT. They had surprising chemistry and formed a tag team called The Wolf Dogs. They ended up winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and then the WWE NXT Tag Team Title.

The pair have seemingly split up now that Bron is on the main roster, but that could change on SmackDown. Baron could re-join SmackDown full-time and The Wolf Dogs could then run wild over the blue brand's tag team scene. Could they chase after the SmackDown Tag Team Title and challenge A-Town Down Under?

#1. Bron could become Cody Rhodes' first challenger

Cody Rhodes had an amazing weekend. While it started rough with a loss in a tag team match during WrestleMania Saturday, The American Nightmare bounced back by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was quite impressive. Then on Monday, Cody had a huge celebration with fans and Triple H all giving Rhodes his flowers.

Now, though, Cody has to look ahead and find his first challenger. There's a chance Bron Breakker could shockingly be the one who steps up. Two second-generation stars colliding would be extremely exciting. The two stars coming face-to-face could make an exceptional segment.

