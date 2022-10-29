4 ways WWE can create history in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel

WWE is all set to land in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on November 5 for Crown Jewel. It is shaping up to be a banger of a premium live event with plenty of hype matches on offer.

Ever since the company signed a multi-year deal with Saudi Arabia, the biggest stars and matchups have been saved for the shows held in the Kingdom. One of the promotion's favorite things to do in the country is create history. Especially considering how the nation is still relatively new to the wrestling business.

Crown Jewel has six matches on offer and could very well have more by the time next week rolls around. All the contests on the match card are high-profile encounters that can carve out some history. As such, we look at four ways WWE can do so in Saudi Arabia when the event rolls around.

#4 On our list of ways in which WWE can create history in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel: Have a women's wrestling match the way they do it in the USA

Taking the next step would be historical for Saudi Arabia and for women's wrestling

WWE has been at the forefront of revolutionizing women's wrestling for many years now. The company's female roster has broken multiple barriers and shattered stereotypes of old. From wrestling all kinds of matches to headlining premium live events, the talented ladies have done the lot.

Saudi Arabia is known for placing certain restrictions on not only women's wrestling, but women as a whole. In recent times, the country has eased up on these rules. They can make a positive statement to the world by shunning the bit that remains and allowing them to wrestle the way they do it in the USA.

Such a course of action would significantly improve fan perception of the Saudi Arabian events and give them more amazing matches to watch. It would also give the locals in attendance something special to witness, as they can tell their near and dear ones that they were there when history was made.

#3 Book a United States championship switch

Throughout WWE history, the United States Championship has never been won by a challenger in Saudi Arabia. The title has been defended a couple of times in the country, but the champion has always walked out with his prize.

As such, Triple H and company could create some history and book a US title switch to take place at Crown Jewel. US Champion Seth Rollins is yet to be booked for the Crown Jewel match card. We believe that his current feud with Mustafa Ali is worthy of a match at the show. Given the latter's Muslim heritage, a title change will be welcomed by the locals with open arms.

#2 Book an Intercontinental Championship switch

WWE has rarely booked title switches to take place in Saudi Arabia. As we saw with the United States Championship, even the Intercontinental title has been a champion's prize throughout. A challenger is yet to dethrone an IC Champion in front of Saudi Arabian fans.

The company could pull a few strings and have a top opponent take the IC title off Gunther. While we agree that booking a feud for it this close to Crown Jewel is difficult, it's not impossible if they are adamant about creating history.

The Ring General is yet to lose a match via pinfall or submission on the main roster. If he were to take an L at Crown Jewel, that's a double whammy in terms of history being made.

#1 Book Logan Paul to beat Roman Reigns and win the gold

Logan Paul beating Roman Reigns and ending his record-breaking reign sounds blasphemous and not something anyone with a brain will even consider. However, if WWE wants to make some history, this is the most shocking and impactful way to do so.

Reigns has been unstoppable for two years now, and it doesn't look like he will lose anytime soon. If the YouTuber were to land a definitive knockout blow and put him down for the count, it would be the most shocking moment in recent memory this side of The Undertaker's streak breaking at WrestleMania XXX.

Terrible booking? Yes. A monumental upset and a history-making moment? Hell yes! Should it be done? We'll leave you to decide.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes