4 ways WWE can raise the profile of the Intercontinental Championship

The WWE Intercontinental Championship is one of the most prestigious prizes in sports entertainment. Introduced in 1979, the title was first held by Hall of Famer Pat Patterson. Since then, several all-time greats, including Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, and Steve Austin, have held the championship.

Despite its rich history and undeniable prestige, the IC Championship has lost some mystique and significance. In recent years, especially under weak champions, the title has become an afterthought. Gunther's strong booking as the IC Champion is bringing the title's prestigue back in recent times.

However, several measures can be taken to raise the IC Championship's profile and redeem its prestige. It seems as if WWE is already taking some of these steps, which will only accelerate the process.

#4 The WWE Intercontinental Championship should be defended more regularly on premium live events

Before WWE announced Gunther vs. Sheamus for Clash at the Castle, the Intercontinental Championship was last defended at a premium live event in April 2021 at WrestleMania 37. Yes, the IC Title hasn't been defended on a pay-per-view in over 16 months.

The title wasn't featured at WrestleMania or SummerSlam either. In comparison, the United States Championship has been defended in the last three consecutive premium live events. Most casual fans tune in for these big shows, and if WWE doesn't feature the IC Championship on them, the prize will soon become irrelevant.

The obvious solution to this problem is to book the championship for every premium live event. The title match doesn't require a full-fledged program to warrant a spot on the card; it could be a random open challenge. This way, the IC Championship will get more spotlight.

#3 WWE needs to make the Intercontinental Champion look strong.

Sami Zayn was booked atrociously in all of his Intercontinental Championship reigns,

Before Gunther grabbed the Intercontinental Championship, the title was held by mid-card talent who were made to look weak in front of the WWE Universe. The man the Austrian Anomaly dethroned, Ricochet, has been booked underwhelmingly on the main roster.

Take Sami Zayn as another example. Although immensely talented, the Master Strategist has a poor win/loss record. He lost the IC Championship to Ricochet via interference from Johnny Knoxville. Johnny, a celebrity, defeated the former NXT Champion in an Anything Goes Match at WrestleMania.

It is difficult to take the IC Championship seriously when its holder is just another guy in the locker room with little momentum and heat. The champion needs to look strong to bring the title some prestige.

#2 Open challenges on weekly WWE programming might do wonders.

The last time the Intercontinental Championship felt special and auspicious was during Seth Rollins' tremendous first reign. The prime reason for that was open challenges.

Open challenges on weekly programming have many benefits. First, a high-stakes bout with multiple possibilities is guaranteed. Secondly, such initiatives give under-utilized, overlooked Superstars a chance to shine.

During Rollins' reign, Jinder Mahal, Finn Balor, and Dolph Ziggler, who eventually dethroned him, all stepped up to challenge the Visionary. Someone like Mahal would've probably never received an opportunity on a premium live event, but the open challenge made that possible.

#1 WWE should have established, credible top-tier Superstars hold the Intercontinental Championship.

Edge could have another run with the Intercontinental Championship.

Remember when John Cena held the United States Championship in 2015? The mid-card title received a tremendous boost as it was proudly held by a future Hall of Famer. The Face That Runs The Place made the title relevant again through his sheer credibility, star power, and commitment.

WWE can do something similar with the Intercontinental Championship. Cena is currently a part-timer, so he is unlikely to hold the title, but it would make him a Grand Slam Champion. However, there are other credible options at the company's disposal too.

Hall of Famer Edge, a top-tier talent with decades of experience, is a massive name, and having him hold the IC Championship would be fascinating. A credible, certified legend like Edge would instantly elevate the title's credibility like Cena did for the US title.

Randy Orton, a former IC Champion, would also be a great candidate to fill the role. Few would object to The Miz or Dolph Ziggler having another run.

Who will win the Intercontinental Championship match at Clash at the Castle? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

