4 ways WWE can replace Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2023

Roman Reigns has shown greatness on a different level in the last three years. As The Tribal Chief, Reigns has dominated the cream of the crop, keeping a firm grip over the World Championship.

Over the course of his record-setting title reign, The Tribal Chief transitioned into a part-time role, which allowed him to make limited appearances and fewer championship defenses. Reigns is scheduled to defend the Unified WWE Universal Title against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023.

However, as of now, his status for Survivor Series 2023 is ambiguous. Advertisements do not feature the current Unified WWE Universal Champion. This could change in the coming weeks, but Roman Reigns missing one of the "Big Four" Premium Live Events seems likely.

Reigns' absence would leave a massive void on the Survivor Series card. Fortunately, WWE has a few remedies that it could deploy at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

#4. LA Knight defeats Roman Reigns and heads into Survivor Series as champion

Considering the dominance Reigns has displayed in recent years, it is tempting to dismiss the notion of LA Knight pulling off a major miracle by dethroning The Tribal Chief.

However, Knight has grown considerably over the last few months. The Megastar is one of the fastest-rising stars in SmackDown history. He could reach a whole different level after the Riyadh PLE by defeating Roman Reigns.

Since Knight is a full-time talent, he will most likely feature at Survivor Series 2023. Thus, a massive upset at Crown Jewel may ensure that the top champion of the company appears at the final major PLE of the year.

#3. Logan Paul makes his Survivor Series debut

With a massive social media following, Logan Paul is one of the biggest stars on the planet. His sports endeavors have also earned him quite a few followers. Thus, Paul is a reliable draw.

As a part-timer, he also makes limited appearances. However, that might change a bit if he wins the United States Championship at Crown Jewel from Rey Mysterio. As SmackDown's workhorse title, it almost demands a fighting champion, and Paul may have to fill those shoes for a while.

Even if he doesn't win the title, WWE should consider booking him for Survivor Series, as he would compensate for the star power deficit left by Roman Reigns' absence.

#2. John Cena extends his run till Survivor Series 2023

"Full-time" John Cena has graced our screens regularly for the last two months. Cena was "seen" far more frequently than Roman Reigns. There are no clear reports of the length of his current run, but WWE could make him extend his stay till Survivor Series 2023.

The Champ recently stated that he has no intention of leaving the Stamford-based promotion. Thus, rest assured, Cena will be around for some time.

With his star power, the 16-time World Champion would bolster the Survivor Series 2023 card and attract more eyeballs to the PLE.

#1. Randy Orton returns

When will Randy Orton return?

After a long eighteen-month absence, Randy Orton is closing in on a massive in-ring return. The Viper is expected to be back by Survivor Series 2023.

The 14-time World Champion has been sorely missed, and fans are dying to hear his iconic theme song resonate through the arena. Thus, his eventual return would generate considerable buzz and a loud ovation.

Although surprises are best kept a secret, WWE could smartly use Orton's star power to build hype for Survivor Series by announcing his return in advance. Fans will tune in to watch The Viper deliver an RKO or two.

