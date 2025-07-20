4 Ways WWE can save Drew McIntyre

WWE fans are on the edge of their seats as only a few weeks are left for SummerSlam 2025. One of the matches on the card is a tag team bout where Drew McIntyre &amp; Logan Paul will face Randy Orton &amp; Jelly Roll. However, it seems that fans are disappointed with The Scottish Warrior's current booking in WWE.Despite having numerous accolades, McIntyre is not booked in prominent feuds and matches. Over the past few months, the 40-year-old superstar hasn’t wrestled in any high-profile match. Also, he hasn’t won any major championships for a long time.This has seemingly affected the Scottishman’s career and derailed his momentum in the company. In this article, we will discuss four ways in which WWE can save Drew McIntyre in the upcoming months.#4. Drew McIntyre might dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE ChampionCody Rhodes is currently gearing up for a title bout against John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. It is expected that he could win the title again and become the Undisputed WWE Champion. Following this victory, the Triple H-led creative team can set up a storyline between The Scottish Warrior and The American Nightmare in a title feud.The Prodigal Son is presently a babyface star in the company, whereas Drew is portraying the heel character. A feud between them can eventually help The Scottish Warrior regain momentum.Additionally, if Drew manages to defeat Cody, then he will not only become a world champion again but further solidify his status as a main event star.#3. McIntyre can retire John Cena to revive his momentumJohn Cena is currently on his retirement tour as the Undisputed WWE Champion. He has already faced CM Punk and Randy Orton so far. The Chosen One also has a heated history with the Last Real Champion.The sports entertainment juggernaut can save McIntyre by putting him in a storyline against The Cenation Leader. McIntyre could be the one to end Cena's in-ring career by defeating him in his final match.A victory like this will give the spotlight again to the former Royal Rumble winner and re-establish him as a dominant star.#2. The former world champion joining sides with The Rock is a great prospect View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Rock and John Cena seemingly are on the same side in the Stamford-based promotion. This happened when Cena sold his soul to The People’s Champion at Elimination Chamber 2025. Since then, The Final Boss hasn’t appeared in the company.A few months back, McIntyre was involved in a project with The Rock outside WWE, which sparked the speculation of an alliance between them. This could happen when The Scottish Warrior sells his soul to The Final Boss, similar to how Cena did.This association with The Rock could ultimately give Drew more opportunities in the company.#1. A WrestleMania feud with Roman ReignsDrew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have a lot of history. The two have locked horns on multiple occasions. The Scottish Warrior was primarily engaged in the Bloodline Saga during Reigns' run as the leader of the faction and Universal Champion.The Original Tribal Chief is currently one of the biggest stars in WWE. Rejuvenating the rivalry between McIntyre and the OTC could also be a potential option to revive the former's momentum. If WWE goes for this feud, then next year's WrestleMania could be the ideal place for a rematch.A WrestleMania match against the Head of the Table will allow McIntyre to get major attention from the fans and to get involved in a significant showdown. Overall, it will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative regime will book McIntyre following SummerSlam 2025 as we move further to Clash in Paris.