4 ways WWE fumbled Drew McIntyre's Bloodline-hunter gimmick 

Just a month into 2025, and it looks like Drew McIntyre has already failed one of his New Year's resolutions. WWE's booking of him as 'The Bloodline hunter' has had more misses than hits so far.

Following his return late last year, The Scottish Warrior made it his topmost priority to be a constant thorn in the OG Bloodline's path. However, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that up until now, McIntyre hasn't been able to make good on his word.

Regarding the aforementioned storyline, WWE missed multiple exciting opportunities to take this rivalry to the next level. Here are four of them:

#4 Not having Drew McIntyre cost Roman Reigns the Ula Fala

WWE kicked off 2025 in a grand way by airing the debut edition of RAW on Netflix on January 6. The first match of the night featured Roman Reigns battling Solo Sikoa to determine who gets to keep the prestigious Ula Fala and title of 'The Tribal Chief.'

Trending

The Tribal Combat bout in question featured multiple interferences. However, the Royal Rumble 2020 winner was nowhere to be seen. Granted that he had already made it clear that he wouldn't be interfering in the match, but that turned out to be a major missed opportunity.

At the height of its domination, the OG Bloodline pulled no punches while putting McIntyre through all sorts of hardships. So, given how much the Ula Fala means to the Original Tribal Chief, the Scottish Warrior not doing anything to stop Reigns from reclaiming it put a giant cloud of doubt over his credibility as the Grim Reaper of OG Bloodline.

#3 Having the Scottish Warrior lose to Jey Uso

Expand Tweet

When McIntyre announced that he would be taking down all members of the OG Bloodline, many fans thought he would lay waste to one member after the other until he reached The Head of the Table.

That is where WWE introduced a massive swerve. On the first RAW on Netflix, McIntyre squared off against The Yeet Master. Rather than emerging victorious in a dominant fashion and getting one step closer to his much-awaited re-match against Reigns, The Chosen One ended up taking the loss that night.

There's no doubt Jey is one of the top babyfaces in the company today, and that a loss against him doesn't hurt his opponent's momentum. However, his victory over a vengeful Drew last month muddied the latter's path to the leader of the OG Bloodline.

#2 Not having the 2-time WWE Champion eliminate the OTC from the Men's Royal Rumble 2025

McIntyre spent a major chunk of his promo during the build-up to WWE Royal Rumble 2025 to talk about Roman Reigns. It would have made perfect sense for him to be involved in his arch-rival's elimination.

Surprisingly, that didn't turn out to be the case. Thanks to Damian Priest, the self-proclaimed "Daddy of The Bloodline" exited the match without dumping Reigns over the top rope.

With The Big Dog working a part-time schedule, not having McIntyre inflict maximum damage on him during the 'Rumble was a baffling decision on WWE's part. Now, there's no word as to when the two will have their next interaction. In fact, it's not even certain that they will collide again in the near future after what went down in the match.

#1 Letting Seth Rollins take over as Reigns' biggest enemy

Expand Tweet

It goes without saying that WWE Universe has been eagerly craving a full-blown rivalry between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns since their brief program in 2022.

Given The Visionary's heinous beatdown of his former Shield brother, it's safe to assume that they will be fighting each other a lot on The Road to WrestleMania 41. As of now, The Tribal Chief is off WWE TV to sell the devastating Curb Stomps that Rollins hit him with on the floor and then on the steel steps at the Royal Rumble last Saturday.

Drew McIntyre having absolutely no presence during the headline-making brawl was yet another misstep in his arc as 'The Bloodline hunter.' Now, there is a high chance that The Scottish Warrior and The Head of the Table won't be in the same match at The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback