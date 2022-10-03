4 Ways WWE's White Rabbit could connect to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest star in WWE, Tribal Chief is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been unstoppable over the last two years.

While Reigns is at the top of the game, the White Rabbit has been creeping up on him. Indeed, the latter is a breath of fresh air and a genius bit of booking from Triple H and the team.

No one knows yet who is behind the White Rabbit, and the weekly hints from WWE are making the character more and more interesting. The QR codes show up during RAW and SmackDown segments, fans eagerly unleash their inner Sherlocks to find out what's inside these teases.

Bray Wyatt, Aleister Black, and Karrion Kross are a few names linked to the person behind the mystery, but it could genuinely go anywhere at this point.

We are willing to bet that The Tribal Chief is secretly paying attention to the Rabbit lest he is mentioned in a clue. As such, we put on our creative caps and unveiled four potential ways in which WWE's White Rabbit could connect to Roman Reigns.

#4. On our list of ways in which Roman Reigns could be connected to the White Rabbit: It's hinting at faction warfare

If Bray Wyatt is indeed the man behind the White Rabbit, Roman Reigns could be his target. The two have plenty of history together, they have both been part of iconic factions, something that could come into play here.

Reigns is currently the leader of The Bloodline, which is the strongest stable in WWE today. Wyatt could return with his fireflies (bunnies?) and set up a battle of stables like the old Shield versus Wyatt Family days.

The Head of the Table and the former Eater of the Worlds have waged war alongside teammates countless times and could look to do it again with the same intensity.

As announced by WWE, this year's Survivor Series will have two War Games matches instead of the traditional five-five elimination match, and if Wyatt returns with his family and decides to attack the Bloodline, then the War Games match will be the perfect way to settle the score.

#3. Forcing him to see his family crumble

Could an innocent rabbit cause the dissolution of Roman Reigns' Bloodline?

The White Rabbit has been a very cryptic way of revealing clues, and we expect much of the same going forward. What if it reaches a point where the clues reveal skeletons inside The Bloodline's closet, stuff that forces them to distrust each other?

The likes of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, and even Roman Reigns himself are all extremely shady men. Imagine a scene when it reveals something horrible Jey Uso did to his brother years ago or Heyman engaging in a shady business to bring the family down.

The tension in the group would spiral out of control and would be too much for Reigns to handle.

If the Rabbit turns out to be a leaker of sensitive information, it would be the most powerful tool in WWE. The irony of a tribe getting undone by some QR codes would also be some masterful storytelling. The Tribal Chief's desperation to keep his group together would also make for a great watch.

#2. The White Rabbit turns out to be Sami Zayn's master plan to end Reigns

Is the White Rabbit an SZ product built to torment Roman Reigns?

This is a bit of a left-field choice, but it's not for nothing that Sami Zayn is called The Master Strategist. His inclusion in The Bloodline has been a masterstroke, but what if this is all part of his plan?

Zayn being linked to the White Rabbit would be a revelation for the ages. The reactions he gets every week suggest he can organically be a challenger to Roman Reigns in the eyes of fans. If the Master Strategist can somehow have links to Wyatt and use the QR codes to put himself into title contention, it would be an all-timer of a storyline.

The former Intercontinental Champion, using the White Rabbit to alienate Reigns from his family and tear his Bloodline apart, would be the stuff of legend. We are all out here picturing him as a bumbling fool, but WWE proving Jey Uso's suspicions and jealousy right would be a great twits.

#1 "Anyone but you, Roman!"

Remember this iconic line Bray Wyatt delivered during his feud with Roman Reigns back in 2015? It is something fans got behind extensively back in the day, and it would be epic to see it as a White Rabbit clue.

Imagine if the final clue is a haunting line that says, "Anyone but you, Roman!". It would be a major statement of intent and one that puts The Tribal Chief on high alert.

Reigns and Wyatt know each other extremely well, having done battle in standard matches to the interiors of Hell in a Cell. He will do well to stay wary of the returning Eater of the Worlds, especially if his intention is to dethrone him.

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has had the gold draped around him for more than two years now. It all began back to 2020 when he defeated Wyatt to win the Universal Championship. As such, it cannot get more poetic than the former Fiend returning to the right the biggest wrong of his life.

The White Rabbit is currently rumored to be revealed during the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Who do you think is behind The White Rabbit? Let us know in the comments section below!

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

Poll : 0 votes