4 Women who unfortunately won't be part of WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution 2025 will air live tonight from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The first Evolution event took place in 2018 and was headlined by Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey.

The highly anticipated PLE will feature five title matches, and the company could have several surprises planned as well. However, some stars will likely not be making an appearance at the event later tonight.

Listed below are four women who may not be featured during Evolution 2025 later tonight.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool accomplished a lot during her time in the ring and is a former WWE Women's Champion. She was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame earlier this year during WrestleMania weekend.

There will be a Battle Royal at Evolution tonight, and the winner will earn a title shot at Clash in Paris next month. A wrestling fan suggested that McCool participate in the Battle Royal on X earlier this month, and the legend revealed that she hadn't been invited to the PLE. McCool hasn't competed in a match since the Women's Royal Rumble in 2023.

#3. Victoria

Victoria recently shared her status for Evolution 2025 on Instagram Live and provided an unfortunate update for her fans. The veteran noted that she was not booked for the PLE, and added that her back was not in the best shape to perform in the ring.

“I am not going to be at Evolution. I didn’t get booked. My back is kind of funky, I’ll be honest with you,” she said.

The 54-year-old has not wrestled in a match for the company since the Women's Royal Rumble in 2021. She is a former WWE Women's Champion and also had a ton of success in TNA Wrestling during her illustrious career.

#2. Gail Kim

Gail Kim is a legend of the professional wrestling business, but most of her success happened outside the company. She is a former WWE Women's Champion but has also captured the TNA Knockouts Championship seven times during her career. Kim was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2016 but was surprisingly let go by the promotion earlier this year.

Many fans were hoping to see Gail Kim return to the company following her departure from TNA, and Evolution seemed like a great time for her to return. However, according to a report from Fightful Select, Kim is not scheduled for the PLE later tonight.

#1. Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly is a fan favorite, and the WWE legend has made several appearances in recent years. She competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2020 and 2022, and many fans were hoping to see her at WWE Evolution 2025 later tonight.

However, that will not be the case, as the veteran recently shared on social media that she turned down an invitation to the PLE. The 38-year-old shared that she was offered to be shown in the crowd during Evolution but turned it down as she felt like it was not the right time for her to return.

