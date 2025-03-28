4 worst WWE WrestleMania matches that shouldn't have been on the match card in the first place 

WWE's biggest event of the year, and the biggest pro wrestling event period, is WrestleMania. When it comes to eyeballs, no pemium live event comes close to capturing the attention of fans as The Show Of Shows.

Many of the greatest wrestling matches ever have taken place at WrestleMania. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels' two matches, Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H, Ricky Steamboat vs. Macho Man Randy Savage, and Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin are just some of the classics held at WrestleMania.

Obviously, not every match can be an all-timer. Some bouts are good, some are fine, and some aren't particularly memorable. At the same time, some have been truly bad.

This article will take a look at arguably the four worst matches in WrestleMania history. This includes two bouts featuring Vince McMahon, a legend's retirement wasted, and beyond. What matches make the final list?

Below are four worst WWE WrestleMania matches that shouldn't have been on the match card in the first place.

#4. Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin was a shameful use of a legend

WWE WrestleMania 35 was the final one-night event for The Show Of Shows. It took place on April 7, 2019, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Around 68,000 fans were in attendance.

This show was not a strong one. Outside of Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan, no match was particularly good. Even the memorable main event with Becky Lynch winning in the first WrestleMania women's main event in WWE history was a lackluster bout.

Still, the worst of the night was unquestionably Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin. It wasn't just bad because the quality was low, nor because it only went six minutes. This was especially egregious because it was Kurt Angle's retirement match and it was wasted as a short bout where he lost to Baron Corbin. His career could've ended in so many other ways. Creatively speaking, this was awful.

#3. Vince McMahon vs. Bret Hart was years in the making, but it didn't work

WWE held WrestleMania 26 on March 28, 2010. This edition of The Show Of Shows took place at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. A reported 72,000+ fans were in attendance.

This WrestleMania had a few notable matches, but by far, the biggest was the main event. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels clashed in an absolute banger. Unfortunately, WWE also booked Bret Hart vs. Vince McMahon in a total stinker.

On paper, the match between the two made sense. They had real life heat dating back to 1997 and fans wanted Vince to get his comeuppance. Unfortunately, the match went on for too long and other Hart family members were forced in, making it far less satisfying than expected. Bret Hart beating Vince up quickly should've been all it was.

#2. Michael Cole vs. Jerry Lawler wasn't what it should've been

WWE booked themselves into a similar issue not too long afterwards. WrestleMania 27 was held live from the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on April 3rd, 2011.

71,000+ fans were said to be in attendance for a WWE show featuring The Rock as the special guest host. While the attention was primarily on the issues between John Cena, The Rock, and The Miz, there was a match featuring commentators that was another disaster.

Jerry Lawler and Michael Cole went one-on-one after months of issues. Fans were dying to see Lawler pummel Cole. Once again, instead of it being a squash, Cole actually got heat on the wrestling legend. Worse yet, thanks to Jack Swagger, Michael actually won. The match was bad, too long, booked poorly, and had the wrong winner.

#1. Vince McMahon's last WWE match was a disaster

The final entry on this list is the most recent and, without a doubt, the worst match in the history of The Show of Shows. WWE held WrestleMania 38 on April 2 and 3rd, 2022, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

65,000 fans or so were in attendance for each night. Night one was a classic with Stone Cold Steve Austin's return WWE match and Cody Rhodes putting on a banger with Seth Rollins. Night two, however, featured one of the worst matches ever.

After Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory, he went one-on-one with 76-year old Vince McMahon. McMahon could barely move and not only did Pat McAfee sell for him, but he even lost. It was hard to watch and frustrating. Thankfully, this was Vince's final wrestling match before stepping down months later.

