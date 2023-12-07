4 wrestlers who found their life partners in WWE

Over the years, many people have found their significant other at their workplace, and in WWE, the story is no different.

Sharing a common career and outlook on life can sometimes allow a friendship to form into a relationship in a much easier way than when having separate vocations.

Join us as we take a look at four top WWE Superstars who met their life partners while working for the company.

#4. The Rated-R super parents

One of the top power couples that has been a part of many great moments in World Wrestling Entertainment is the husband and wife duo of Beth Phoenix and The Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland (a.k.a Edge).

The pair began dating in 2011 and tied the knot five years later. During that time, they have also had two daughters as well.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Adam Copeland spoke about how Beth caught his eye well before the pair started their relationship began.

"We were big fans of each other before we were together. Like, from day one, the first time I saw her, I went, 'Wow, man, she's a real wrestler.' So there was always just a deep-rooted respect for her as a performer," Copeland said. (H/T Bleacher Report)

Following Copeland's return to the company in 2020, the pair would team up on a few occasions, facing The Miz and Maryse as well as Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

#3. WWE's most must-see pairing

Like Adam Copeland and Beth Phoenix, another top wrestling couple who have created their own brand is The Miz and Maryse.

The pair first met in 2006 when Maryse was part of the WWE Divas Search, a show in which The Miz was greatly involved. Following this, they began dating in 2008 and later married in 2014. In their 15 years together, the couple have also welcomed two daughters into their lives.

During an interview with Jim Alexander of Reel Talker, Maryse sang her husband's praises, hailing him as one of the greatest talkers and minds in pro wrestling.

"You’re probably one of the smartest, most intelligent minds in the business," Maryse said. “Not only being a good talker, that’s a talent he’s worked over time and he’s really good at it. Just understanding how to make good television with what you’re given and how to make the best out of it." (H/T WrestleZone)

#2. The pipebomb power couple

One top pairing that has looked to stay away from the limelight as a couple is CM Punk and AJ Lee. The duo worked together in WWE in the early 2010s, and would later begin dating in 2013.

Their wedding day in June of 2014 is well known by wrestling fans as the day that World Wrestling Entertainment supposedly sent CM Punk his termination papers.

However, fast forward nine years, and the Second City Saint is now back in the WWE. During his recent return promo on Monday Night RAW, Punk also updated fans on how his wife is doing. AJ herself has not been in the company since she left in 2015.

"By the way how's AJ, and ladies and gentlemen I'm here to tell you AJ is fabulous and she sends her regards." [6:00 - 6:06]

#1. The Man and The Visionary

Arguably, the biggest and most active power couple in pro wrestling today is Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion and the former RAW, Smackdown, and NXT Women's Champion began dating in 2019 and would go on to have their first child a year later, as well as becoming a married couple in 2021.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Becky spoke about why she was cautious for her and Seth's relationship to go public.

"When I first started dating Seth, I had certain reservations about it being public. Not being public from the standpoint of in case things didn’t work out — I knew fairly early on that he was the one and that there wasn’t a more perfect person for me out there. But I was worried about us getting involved in a storyline in WWE and how that would be received."

She continued:

"Trying to figure out that balance, it was harder for me than it was for him. I often felt awkward, like I’m a certain way in our personal life and then I have to maintain a certain aura and a certain presence in the ring … I did struggle with that." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

After their relationship went public, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch would go on to team with each other in WWE in 2019.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here