4 WWE Wrestlers who might return at RAW Reunion

The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre

WWE managed to pull off a decent episode of RAW last week. Bray Wyatt returned, Seth Rollins won a 10-man Battle Royal to get a Universal Championship match at SummerSlam, Natalya also earned a shot at the RAW Women's Championship, and most surprisingly, Drew McIntyre lost to Cedric Alexander.

With Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman in-charge of RAW and SmackDown, even bigger things are expected in the future.

Tonight's show from Tampa, Florida, is expected to be even better as it's being called "RAW Reunion". Multiple legends, along with many former superstars, are going to make an appearance at tonight's RAW.

WWE has a habit of pulling surprises on big occasions. The RAW Reunion is certainly a huge event, so we can expect some surprise returns on tonight's show.

Without further ado, let's take a look at four wrestlers who may appear tonight on the red brand.

#4 The Undertaker

The Undertaker At RAW

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns together got a win over Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, in a No Holds Barred Tag Team Match, at the Extreme Rules PPV last week. Taker looked in great shape and was satisfied with his performance in the match. He reportedly hugged McIntyre backstage after the match.

The Deadman did not appear last week on RAW, but he might make an appearance tonight. WWE is having a RAW Reunion, where all legends are set to appear. When we talk about legends, we cannot leave out the name of The Undertaker, so the chances of Taker making an appearance tonight are high.

There were also rumors that The Deadman is going to work a SummerSlam match against Drew McIntyre. Taker may appear tonight to officially start the feud. WWE even hinted at a rivalry between them, by giving them a face-off moment during the match at Extreme Rules.

Another possibility is that The Deadman can go after Elias since the latter attacked him with a guitar during the No Holds Barred Match at Extreme Rules.

The Undertaker will most probably be there because he has been a huge part of RAW over the years, so WWE cannot leave him out of a huge show like RAW Reunion.

