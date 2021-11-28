4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Original plans for The Rock at Survivor Series, WWE replaces Nia Jax with RAW star?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's been a big week, with Vince McMahon's company building-up to the end of the year.

There's no pay-per-view in December, as the next one will take place on January 1st, 2022, named Day 1.

This week's edition features rumors about The Rock's original plans at Survivor Series and why it was canceled, backstage news on the Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair match, Vince McMahon being a fan of a released star, bad news about WWE's last pay-per-view, and more!

#4. Hope is true: WWE's original plans for The Rock at Survivor Series

Survivor Series 2021 seemed to be centered around The Rock's 25th anniversary. The only problem was the fact that The Brahma Bull himself never showed up. Although WWE never officially advertised him, many fans felt that the company misled them by mentioning The Great One as much as they did.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE's original plan was for The Rock to show up at Survivor Series 2021:

''The original idea was that Dwayne Johnson would appear at the show. But like everything in the Dwayne Johnson world, there are projects with timetables and an idea to appear months ago had fallen through due to the filming of the second season of 'Young Rock,''' said Meltzer.

Andrew Zarian added more to this report, stating that the plan was, in fact, to have the show centered around The Rock.

He said that the timing was perfect, since they were promoting his new film on Netflix Red Notice, the show Young Rock was renewed by NBC, as well as the second season of the Ruthless Aggression documentary series.

He went on to state that in late September, WWE was forced to change their plans:

"In late-September, the same source told me that Johnson would not be on Survivor Series due to his filming schedule and needing to quarantine for travel. However, there was still a financial obligation to continue with the plan for the movie promotion without Johnson which is what we saw last night. The basic concept stayed the same, minus Johnson himself,” wrote Zarian.

We hope that this is true since it would have made for an incredible moment and been one of the highlights of wrestling in 2021.

