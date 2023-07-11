4 WWE and AEW stars who pursued further education while wrestling

While competing in WWE and AEW is a dream for many wrestlers across the globe, unfortunately, it is not possible for all. Even assuming that a wrestler makes it to the top of their game, staying there becomes increasingly complex each day.

With injuries and setbacks being a part of wrestling, stars often need a backup plan. While many such backup plans exist, having a degree is beneficial. Whether it comes to use or not, it helps transform an individual and their character.

Today in this article, we will look at WWE and AEW stars who continued their education even though they were busy with their wrestling career:

#4. Former WWE and current AEW star Tay Melo

Tay Melo has made quite a name for herself in wrestling. From debuting in WWE to a successful stint in AEW, the Brazilian has worked with major promotions. However, this wouldn't have been possible for her if she hadn't moved to the US.

When she was in Brazil, Melo attended Law school. However, she did not complete it and chose to move to America. While she became successful in pro wrestling, Melo never gave up on studying. Some time ago, during an interview, she revealed she was looking to be a nutrition coach.

In February this year, Melo received a certificate and became a certified Sports and Exercise Nutrition Coach. The AEW star shared the image of her degree on Twitter and expressed her happiness.

#3. Nikki Cross

A three-time RAW Women's Champion, Nikki Cross truly understands the value of education. She is a qualified personal trainer and fitness instructor. Along with that, she also holds a Bachelor's in History from the University of Glasgow.

However, that's not all. After signing with WWE and moving to the US, Cross enrolled in further courses at a college in Florida. In 2019, the 34-year-old began studying to obtain her Master's degree from the University of Edinburgh, which offers its students an online degree. Speaking about the importance of education, Cross said:

"Because you're not always going to be able to wrestle. We are all like one day away from God forbid that [career-ending injury]." [H/T Wrestling INC]

It is good to see Cross take her education seriously. Academically, the 34-year-old might be one of the smartest superstars on the roster. Apart from her education, it will also be interesting to see what Cross achieves in her wrestling career.

#2. Chad Gable

Like Nikki Cross, Chad Gable is another WWE superstar who gave equal importance to his education and wrestling. A member of the Alpha Academy, Gable was recently seen conducting the graduation ceremony of Maxxine Dupri. However, that should not take away the light from Gable's real-life educational achievements.

Despite being a full-time wrestler with WWE, the 37-year-old completed his Master of Fine Arts degree in Media Design from Full Sail University. In doing so, Gable was awarded valedictorian and advanced achievement honors. Gable wrote about his graduation on Instagram.

#1. Drew McIntyre

One of the most successful superstars in WWE, Drew McIntyre, is a name loved by the WWE Universe. Having started training wrestling at 15 and then making his debut at 18, McIntyre indeed started very young. However, this was only possible because of his parents and his education.

While he was younger, McIntyre's parents asked him to pay attention to his studies, and in return, they would support his dream of training and becoming a wrestler. Abiding in his parents' words, McIntyre went on to obtain a Master's Degree in Criminology from Glasgow Caledonian University.

McIntyre might not be putting his degree to use currently, but it has surely helped him become the man he is today. Currently a superstar on RAW, the Scotsman has a bright future ahead of him.

