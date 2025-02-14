4 WWE couples who should be in the Hall of Fame

Following recent news of Triple H being inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame as a singles competitor, another name is being honored forever. Michelle McCool is going into the Hall of Fame.

Ad

This was announced by Triple H on ESPN's Get Up show. The Game surprised Michelle McCool and her husband The Undertaker with the announcement, which was fitting revenge after The Deadman surprised Triple H with a Hall of Fame reveal earlier this year.

With McCool being inducted into the Hall of Fame, it means the married couple will both be in the same World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame. This is a rare accomplishment with only a few others having achieved this.

Ad

Trending

With that being said, there are certainly other couples who should hold this distinct honor. This article will look at four couples from the company, past and present, who should both be Hall of Famers. Below are four WWE couples who should be in the Hall of Fame.

#4. Naomi and Jimmy Uso will likely both be inducted one day

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimmy Uso is one half of arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. He and his brother Jey have been a dominant force in the tag team ranks for a long time. Now that they're doing their own separate thing, Jimmy hopes to make it as a solo star.

Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso. While he is hoping to win singles gold, she is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She is also a former world champion. Needless to say, both have had Hall of Fame-worthy careers.

Ad

With the success both have shared, it feels like just a matter of time before they go in. When Jimmy retires, he might go in both as a member of The Usos and for The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Naomi will certainly go in as a singles star at some point.

#3. Both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Seth Rollins is one of the top stars in WWE today. Just last year, Rollins was the World Heavyweight Champion and he will likely be one of the big names at WrestleMania in April and has been a key player for years.

Ad

The Visionary's wife is Becky Lynch, one of the biggest female stars in pro wrestling history. Not only is she a massive star for WWE, but The Man is a multi-time world champion and a WrestleMania headliner. In fact, she's the first woman to win in the main event of The Show Of Shows.

Both of these two are big stars and they will likely headline Hall of Fame classes in the future. If there was ever a layup for a couple to go in individually, it would be with The Man and The Visionary.

Ad

#2. Daniel Bryan should join Brie Bella in the Hall of Fame

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniel Bryan is one of the best wrestlers in WWE history. When it comes to bell-to-bell work, few have been at his level. Despite his incredible success, Bryan left the company and joined All Elite Wrestling towards the end of the Vince McMahon era.

Brie Bella is one-half of The Bella Twins. She is a former Women's Champion and was a key player both on television and on Total Divas. The WWE star is married to Bryan in real life. Notably, she and Nikki are already in the Hall of Fame.

Ad

Bryan had such a tremendous career that he absolutely must go in one day. The only issue is his association with All Elite Wrestling. If he ever leaves that company, however, he will surely join Brie in the prestigious Hall of Fame.

#1. Stephanie McMahon must go in one day so she and Triple H are both in

Expand Tweet

Ad

As noted, Triple H is being inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame. This is actually his second induction, though, as he previously joined the hall as a member of D-Generation X.

His wife is the legendary Stephanie McMahon. Not only was Stephanie a major television character in WWE off and on for decades, but she is also a former Women's Champion and has served in major roles behind the scenes.

Stephanie being inducted is another instance of it simply being a matter of time. Don't be surprised to see Triple H try to induct her as soon as next year, just to make sure his wife receives her flowers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback