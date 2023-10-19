4 WWE legends Sting never fought in his illustrious 35-year career

Sting recently announced that he will end his illustrious 35-year career at AEW Revolution 2024. He has faced numerous wrestling legends and young stars in his three decades of wrestling, but there are a couple of WWE legends he hasn't shared the ring.

For this list, we will look at four WWE legends with whom The Icon has never gotten the chance to fight inside the ring in his career.

#4. John Cena and Sting shared the ring, but not as enemies

One of the most significant rivalries The Icon had during his WWE stint was with Seth Rollins, who had an alliance with Triple H at the time as part of The Authority. At the time, The Architect also had an enemy in John Cena. Due to their common foe, Cena and Sting aligned with each other.

The dream duo teamed against Big Show and Seth Rollins, emerging victorious. However, The Cenation Leader and the Hall of Famer never feuded nor fought inside the ring together.

A match between the two stars would have been a big deal, especially in WWE. At the time, they were both faces. Interestingly, it was also previously reported that there were plans for Cena to become the "next Sting."

#3. An electrifying match with The Rock almost took place

The now 64-year-old remained with WCW until its doors closed in 2001. He then went on to perform in other wrestling promotions. It wasn't until 2014 when he debuted in WWE, but there were apparently some plans to bring him in earlier.

Jim Ross said the Stamford-based promotion was trying to sign The Icon after WCW shut down and The Rock pitched a match against The Icon at WrestleMania 21. However, the dream clash never occurred, and The Rock initially opted not to renew his contract.

A bout between the men would have been incredibly exciting and certainly worthy of the Grandest Stage of Them All. Dwayne Johnson could be portrayed as the face of WWE, while The Icon as the face of WCW.

#2. Sting and Edge never shared a WWE ring, but maybe in AEW

One wrestling legend whose career was initially thought to have been cut short was Edge. After nine years away from the sport due to a neck injury, the Rated R Superstar returned miraculously. Some of his former fantasy bookings finally took place, and he could extend this at AEW.

The now Adam Copeland joined AEW in October this year, and although he could not catch the former WCW legend in WWE, this could now change. It's known that both men are starting to wrap up their careers, and a bout between them would be special for fans.

#1. Sting vs The Undertaker is a match that almost took place

One of the greatest characters in wrestling history is The Undertaker. There are very few wrestlers who are of the same caliber as The Deadman, and someone with a similar aura is certainly Sting. The dynamic between the men got fans hooked on a potential match between them. Unfortunately, while it was pitched, it never happened.

The Icon revealed that in his final moments with WWE, he pitched a cinematic-style match with The Undertaker, but it never occurred. The former WCW legend explained that he wasn't sure why it never happened, especially since they got along incredibly well. However, he also suspected that The Deadman may have turned it down.

